MISHAWAKA — Goshen saw a seven-run lead after three innings turn into a 9-8 loss to Warsaw in the first game of the IHSAA Class 4A Sectional 4 baseball tournament Thursday at Penn High School.
The RedHawks tallied three runs in the top of the second inning and four more in the third to go up 7-0 on the Tigers on the turf at Jordan Automotive Group Field.
Warsaw (15-10) tallied four in both in the bottom of the fourth and one in the fifth to pull within 7-5.
Goshen went ahead 8-5 with a tally in the sixth.
The Tigers responded with four in the bottom of the sixth and held on to win a clash of Northern Lakes Conference teams.
The RedHawks’ first inning saw Adam Ellison reach base on an error, followed by a walk by Damian Castillo and a one-out double by Isaiah Park that plated courtesy runner Caelan Miller (running for Ellison).
A groundout by Quinn Shreiner-Landes drove in Damian Castillo. A two-out single by Nathan Pinarski then scored Park.
The Goshen third opened with a triple by Thomas Castillo. He scored when Roman Schrock reached by error. Ellison singled and Shreiner-Landes spelled him again and trotted home on a single by Park.
Damian Castillo reached on a fielder’s choice and later scored on an infield out by Pinarski.
Warsaw’s four-run uprising in the fourth included four hits and a RedHawk error. Hunter Dippon singled in two runs and Keegan Sherman plated one. The other run came in courtesy of a Goshen fielding miscue.
The Tigers got their fifth-inning run when Jette Woodward walked and courtesy runner Kaden Ciaccia-Long scored on a sacrifice fly by Josh Shapiro.
Shreiner-Landes singled to lead off the RedHawk sixth, went to third on a Pinarski double and scored on a fielder’s choice.
Warsaw’s four-run sixth was punctuated by a two-run triple by No. 9 hitter Khareus Miller that drove in Austin Polk (walk) and Logan O’Malley (single).
Goshen (11-12) used three pitchers — Mitch Daniels for the first five innings and 76 pitches. He was followed by Yabi Kurtz for 1/3 of an inning and 16 pitches. Thomas Castillo was on the bump for the rest of the game and tossed 11 pitches.
Kellan Bailey (64 pitches) tossed five innings in relief of Warsaw starter Kyle Showley (52 pitches).
“(Warsaw) kept fighting,” said RedHawks coach J.J. Dubois. “I can second-guess a lot of my decisions. The reality is they never caved when it was time to come back. I credit them for never giving up when they got down seven.”
Of Goshen’s 10 hits, Thomas Castillo (3), Pinarski (2) and Park (2) led the way.
Tigers coach Andy Manes had seen his team come back from large deficits a couple of times during the 2022 regular season and Warsaw, which beat Goshen 4-3 and 2-1 during the season, was not pushing the panic button Thursday.
“We just had to get a couple here and a couple there, which we did and then it’s anybody’s game,” said Manes. “(Showley) just didn’t have his stuff today. But he had guys pick him up (on defense).”
Paced by Dippon and Khareus Miller, the Tigers also produced 10 hits.