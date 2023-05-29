MIDDLEBURY — For the first time since 2008, Goshen baseball played in a sectional championship game Monday.
They will have to wait at least one more year for a trophy to return to The Maple City.
Going up against the defending Class 4A state champions, the RedHawks dropped a 10-0 (6 innings) decision to Penn in the Sectional 4 championship game at Northridge High School. It extends the drought to 15 years for Goshen without a baseball sectional title, which has 17 in its history.
Nerves appeared to be an issue for the RedHawks (15-13), especially from sophomore starting pitcher Kyan Miller. In the first inning, the Kingsmen (23-8) scored three runs, taking advantage of a lead-off walk from senior Cooper Hums and a fielding error from Miller on a bunt attempt from senior Cameron Dombrowski to get the rally started.
The next three Penn batters then all drove in runs. With runners at second and third, senior Evan Tuesley hit a sacrifice fly to score Hums. Juniors RJ Cromartie and Chris Pelletier then hit back-to-back doubles, scoring Dombrowski and Cromartie.
“We started three freshmen and two sophomores, including the guy on the mound,” said Goshen coach JJ DuBois when asked if inexperience led to nervousness at the start of the game. “It stinks because you have a heavy-senior group, but they’re supported by the younger guys. Penn’s been here year after year after year … It was one of those games where you wish you could hit the reset button after the first inning, but sadly, that’s not how sports work.”
Tuesley extended the Kingsmen lead in the second inning with an RBI single, scoring Hums.
Goshen’s best chance to get on the board came in the top of the fourth inning. Senior Thomas Castillo led off with a single, then moved to second base two batters later when senior Adam Ellison recorded a single.
The RedHawks’ first runner in scoring position all game did not advance past second, however, as Penn sophomore Dawson French tried to pick-off Castillo, which then led to a rundown. Eventually, Cromartie tagged out Castillo for the second out of the inning.
On French’s next pitch, he struck out Goshen senior Noah Alford to end the frame.
“We teach them to play aggressive — how many bases has Castillo stolen where he’s been aggressive on that?” DuBois said. “For him to get picked off there, it’s not ideal, but it’s how he plays the game. I wouldn’t have that any other way.”
Castillo stole 86 bases in his three-year varsity career, including a single-season program record 41 in 2021.
An already-potent Penn offense then teed off in the bottom of the fourth, smacking seven hits and scoring four runs to chase Miller out of the game. Freshman Ryen Diaz came in relief for Goshen, recording the final out of the inning, then pitching the fifth and sixth frames as well.
Goshen was able to get a runner to third base in the fifth inning when junior Caelan Miller hit a single, then advanced two bases on a throwing error on a pick-off attempt. A strikeout from freshman Braxton Cline ended the scoring threat, though.
The game officially ended with two outs in the bottom of the sixth when Penn senior Colton Hudnall ripped a single to left field, scoring senior Adam Lehmann. It’s the 24th sectional championship in program history for the Kingsmen and second in a row.
Goshen graduates a total of nine seniors: Alford, Castillo, Ellison, Nate Pinarski, Quinn Bechtel, Yabi Kurtz, Calvin Martin, Fernando Figueroa and Max Krider.
“They set a standard for us that hasn’t been here in a long time,” said DuBois of the senior class. “We hadn’t won a conference title since 1998 until last year, and then we hadn’t played in a sectional championship since 2008 before this year. The expectation of playing for championships has now been set by that class. I told them that they don’t get to see the whole process through, and I hope that we keep getting better. But they’ve set a new standard for our team, which is important.”
While a lot of talent leaves the program, plenty of faces that saw the field Monday will return. Both Kyan and Caelan Miller, sophomore Quinn Shreiner-Landes and freshmen Cline and Colton Rapp are expected to be fixtures of the Goshen lineup for the 2024 season.
“I think they know the quality of opponent they’re going to have to beat in order to win those types of games,” said DuBois of the returning players. “Hopefully, that motivates them to just keep getting better. They know that where we’re at right now isn’t good enough to be where we want to be.”