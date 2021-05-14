GOSHEN – Goshen head baseball coach J.J. DuBois likes to use his team’s speed to its advantage on the base paths, and that strategy made all the difference against Concord on Friday.
The RedHawks stole eight bases against the Minutemen, taking advantage of a mistake-filled contest defensively from Concord to win 8-4 at Phend Field. With the victory, Goshen extended its winning streak to three games.
“Going up against (Dalton) Swinehart, I didn’t think we’d put up eight runs – I thought it was going to be a pitcher’s duel,” DuBois said. “We were shortening up our swings, putting the ball in play and really putting some pressure on them. Concord made a few mistakes and thankfully we were able to take advantage by playing heads up on the bases. … With the group we’ve got, we’ve got speed with all but two guys. So, we give most guys green lights and tell them to take the extra base if they think they’ve got it. We work on that a lot, so it was nice to see the fruits of our labor kind of show (Friday).”
The Minutemen came into the game fresh off what Concord coach Greg Hughes called “the team’s most complete effort of the year” in a win over Mishawaka on Wednesday. Unfortunately for him and his group, COVID protocol and prior commitments left the Minutemen with just 10 players dressed for Friday’s game.
“It’s difficult, but it doesn’t matter,” Hughes said. “You still have to make plays in the field. I saw too many balls getting to the backstop, and I saw us wanting to argue about a call at one end of the field when a runner is coming around (to score).
“We’ve been saying all spring that you have to make the plays you are supposed to make. … That’s been an up-and-down thing for us all year. We had our most complete effort against Mishawaka (on Wednesday) and (Friday), we kind of regressed back a little bit.”
The RedHawks (14-10) put themselves in a good position early by taking advantage of Swinehart’s lack of control on the mound for Concord (7-14-1). Two walks and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases for Goshen’s Adam Ellison in the bottom of the first. The catcher sent a line drive to right field that initially scored Thomas Castillo and Reece Fisher. Ellison would be out on the same play after being caught in a rundown, but the chaos allowed for Colin Turner to score from third, which made it 3-0 after an inning of play.
Goshen’s ace on the mound – Reece Fisher – has been hampered by inconsistency during his last few outings and Friday looked like more of the same. The senior allowed a run on three hits through the first two innings, but the Minutemen just kept chipping away as the game went on.
An RBI single by Griffin Swartout scored Swinehart to trim Goshen’s lead to 3-2 heading into the bottom of the third. During the next inning, Concord tied things at four behind a sacrifice fly from Hunter Dutton and an RBI double that found the gap in right center from Kayden Cain.
Fisher would tighten up from there though. The right hander pitched the rest of the contest and retired 11 straight Concord batters to end the game after giving up the game-tying hit in the fourth. Fisher pitched all seven innings, surrendered four runs on eight hits and struck out seven.
“Teams know he can throw hard,” said DuBois of Fisher. “A lot of teams at this point of the season have seen good pitching, so we’ve started mixing things up more with him. Early, I think he was just leaving too many pitches up (in the zone). But then he settled in and got in his groove when he started bringing the ball down more.”
The RedHawks scored the final four runs of the game due to a combination of cerebral base running and more mistakes from the Minutemen.
During the bottom of the fourth, pinch runner Isaiah Park flew home from third base to give Goshen a 5-4 lead after Swinehart’s pick-off attempt to first rolled into foul territory. In the bottom of the fifth, a couple walks during the frame from Concord helped setup Goshen with runners on the corners and one out. Ezequiel Moreno Reyes would pop out on a bunt attempt, which allowed Fisher to bolt in from 90 feet away after Swinehart’s double-play attempt to first base was unsuccessful.
The RedHawks added a couple of insurance runs during the bottom of the sixth, but the original lead would’ve been plenty after Fisher sat down the Minutemen in order to secure Goshen’s second win over Concord this season.
After losing four out of five earlier this month, the RedHawks are on the rise again having now won four out of five after Friday’s victory at home.
“You love to see, as we head into the last week of the season, us kind of trending in the right direction,” DuBois said. “So we’ve been trying to weather any storms we’ve gotten, and we’ve been finding new ways to win here recently. It’s been fun to watch that.”
