GOSHEN — Goshen’s winning streak in Northern Lakes Conference games has been snapped.
After losing its first NLC game to Northridge on April 18, the RedHawks had rattled off seven-straight conference wins to take the lead in the baseball standings with a week of NLC games left to be played.
The winning streak won’t reach eight, though, as Goshen lost an 8-4 contest to Plymouth at Phend Field Wednesday. Coupled with Northridge’s 9-8 victory over Wawasee, and the RedHawks and Raiders are now tied atop the NLC standings. Goshen is 7-2 in conference play, while Northridge is 8-3 in NLC contests.
Plymouth also ties Goshen in the win column in the NLC with a 7-4 conference mark.
“We got a couple bad breaks,” said Goshen coach JJ DuBois of the loss. “I feel like every ball they hit down the line was fair, and every one we hit was foul. But it was our body language (I was upset about); I think we let a little bit of the pressure and the expectations we have for ourselves get to us. And when things didn’t go our way, we kind of shrunk instead of rising up to the challenge.”
The Pilgrims (10-10 overall) scored the first six runs of the game Wednesday. They’d score one run in the first inning, two in the third, one in the fourth and two more in the fifth to chase Goshen starting pitcher Jake Turner.
Meanwhile, Plymouth’s pitcher, senior Skyler Aker, was rolling. After allowing two of Goshen’s first five batters to reach base, the right-hander retired the next 12 hitters he faced.
“We were off-balance,” DuBois said. “We were guessing at the plate, and (Aker) was throwing that breaking ball — he was throwing it 2-0, he was throwing it 0-2, he was throwing it on the first pitch, he was throwing it late in the count. We just couldn’t quite adjust, and I think we were guessing. We were getting fooled and taking bad swings early.”
The RedHawks (8-8 overall) finally figured out Aker in the sixth inning, scoring all four of its runs in that frame. Nathan Pinarski started things with a double. He then scored on an RBI single from junior Thomas Castillo to make it 6-1 visitors at the time.
Damian Castillo then drove in Thomas with an RBI single of his own after Thomas successfully stole second and third base. Roman Schrock drew a walk, then both he and Damian Castillo advanced via a double steal. This set the stage for Adam Ellison, who drove a two-RBI single into center field to cut the deficit to two.
“We’re a really big energy team with momentum, so when Pinarski got that single that he legged out to a double and put some pressure on them, it woke our dugout up,” DuBois said. “It got us to the top of the order, which is why we love Pinarski in the nine-hole because he can turn it over. We were then able to streak some hits together using that momentum.”
Aker then recovered to strike out the next two Goshen batters, ending the threat in the sixth.
Plymouth gained two insurance runs then in the top of the seventh on a two-RBI single from freshman Preston Wolfe.
While Goshen was able to get two runners on with one out in the bottom half of the frame, they weren’t able to score, putting them in a virtual tie now with Northridge at the top of the NLC.
Goshen’s next conference game is Friday at Concord. Northridge is also in NLC action Friday on the road against Warsaw, while Plymouth hosts Wawasee. The RedHawks will then be making a trip to Warsaw Saturday morning to complete two games with the Tigers: one that was suspended in the top of the eighth inning on April 20 due to darkness, and the other that was outright postponed from May 6.
Even with Wednesday’s result, Goshen will still be outright NLC champs if they win their final five conference games.
“The message in practice (Thursday) is we just have to worry about ourselves,” DuBois said. “We still control our own destiny, and our only focus should be Concord. I think we might have gotten to the point where we were looking a little too far ahead — not past Plymouth, because they’re a good team — but more looking at the big picture instead of one game at a time.”
