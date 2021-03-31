LIGONIER — Three days. Three games. Three wins.
That’s what the Goshen baseball team did in its first week of the season. The RedHawks completed the three-day sweep with a 7-1 victory over West Noble Wednesday on the road. This was followed by a 2-0 win over Fairfield Monday and a 9-1 triumph over those same Falcons Tuesday.
“I just told our guys, ‘To win the first three games, back-to-back-to-back, cold weather, we’re about to start spring break — there would’ve been a lot of teams that would’ve checked out,’” Goshen coach JJ DuBois said. “I said, ‘If we can 7-1 and I’m disappointed with our effort, we’ll take that all year.’ Three-and-zero is great; that was the goal.”
On a day where most games in the area were canceled due to the cold weather, both teams struggled to hit the ball. Goshen was able to muster some timely hits, though, to help them build the lead.
Their first hit was arguably the biggest of the game, as senior Colin Turner had a 2-RBI triple in the top of the third that turned a 2-1 game into a 4-1 one. Turner’s hit to right field brought home Nathan Pinarski and Reece Fisher.
“We’ve got speed, so when it’s hit into the outfield, they just keep trying to run,” DuBois said. “I think that got us a little momentum; got our dugout woke up a little bit. We were all out here being cold, and we told them to not complain about the weather but they’re high school kids — I want to complain too. But that warmed us up all a little bit and a big momentum shift for us.”
Goshen only mustered four hits in the game, but it was enough to get the victory.
A big reason for that was the combined pitching effort from sophomores Mitch Daniels and Jake Turner. Daniels started the game for the RedHawks, going five innings and allowing just one run — a Randy Villanueva home run in the bottom of the first inning. He struck out five Charger batters along the way.
“That’s his first varsity outing,” said DuBois of Daniels. “He battled his butt off. He didn’t have his best stuff; his ball moves a ton. … He pitched out of problems, and that’s a goal for a pitching staff: if you get into problems, you have to pitch out of them. And, he did a great job of that.”
Jake Turner then pitched the final two innings, and the sophomore’s curveball proved to be lethal. He struck out four of the nine batters he faced, with two of those strikeouts of the looking variety from the curveball.
“He’s got a hammer for a curveball,” said DuBois of Jake Turner. “He knows how to use it and knows how to throw it. We threw it on 2-0 counts a lot, and that’s something if he’s going to be successful, he’s going to have to do that.”
Despite only recording one hit all game, West Noble was able to get runners on base due to Daniels and Turner’s wildness. The two Goshen pitchers hit five Charger hitters and walked three others. All of those runners were left stranded, though, with seven of them in scoring position.
“That’s our inexperience,” said West Noble coach Doug Brown as to why the Chargers weren’t able to break through on offense. “That’s a lot of sophomores and juniors that haven’t played varsity baseball. It’s going to take time. As coaches, we have to remain patient and realize that, hopefully, a couple of weeks from now, this will be a different scenario.”
West Noble’s best chance to score more runs came in the fifth inning when they had runners at first and second with only one out. Daniels struck out Kolby Knox for the second out, which was supposed to bring Villanueva to the plate. As Villanueva was walking to the plate, however, Daniels fired the ball to second base, where RedHawks shortstop Roman Schrock was there to tag out West Noble’s Kadon Arbogast to end the inning.
“That’s our shortstop and our pitcher being on the same page and not shutting down after something happens,” DuBois said. “They called that. They were all over that — I wish I could say I was paying attention to that. I almost had my head down and missed the play.”
After a 25-2 loss to Northridge on Tuesday, Brown thought his team responded well on Wednesday, even in defeat. He knows there’s a lot of things to work on with his young team, though, before they resume their season on April 12 against NorthWood.
“I’ve got two notecards full of things we need to work on, so we have plenty to focus on here in the next two weeks,” Brown said. “We’re just going to hope to iron some things out and work on some details.”
Goshen’s scheduled home game Thursday against Elkhart was postponed to April 15 due to forecasted cold weather in the area. With spring break next week, that means the RedHawks won’t see the field again until April 13 against Jimtown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.