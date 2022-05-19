GOSHEN – The wait is finally over for Goshen’s baseball program.
After nearly 25 years, the RedHawks sit atop the Northern Lakes Conference after defeating conference foe NorthWood, 5-4, at Phend Field Thursday. By finishing the conference slate tied with Northridge at 10-4, both the RedHawks and Raiders will split the 2022 NLC crown.
“As a coaching staff, we really challenged our kids after we were beat 16-2 by Northridge early in the season,” said Goshen head coach JJ DuBois of his team’s turnaround after a 1-5 start. “We asked them if they wanted the season to collapse or did they actually want to make something of it? Looking back at that conversation, it’s been really cool to watch how they shifted everything.
“This is all on the kids. They all accepted the challenge of not embarrassing ourselves like Goshen has done in the past. They all wanted to do something about that and fix it. That’s exactly what they did, so kudos to all of our kids for rising up to that challenge.”
The RedHawks (11-10, 10-4 NLC) got off to the hot start they were hoping for in the first inning, putting NorthWood (4-19, 3-11 NLC) away quickly in the top of the first before driving in three runs during the bottom half of the frame.
Junior Thomas Castillo drove in the first run of the game on an RBI single to left, scoring junior Nathan Pinarski to put Goshen ahead 1-0.
Two at-bats later, junior Adam Ellison added two more with a sharply hit ball to center that scored both junior Noah Alford and Castillo to give the RedHawks a 3-0 advantage after one inning of play.
That lead wouldn’t last long though, as NorthWood would fight back in the top of the second, scoring three runs of its own to even up the contest at three.
Following a couple walks surrendered by Goshen senior Mitchel Daniels, sophomore Beau Patterson cashed in for the Panthers, plating two with a double deep down the line in left field. He was responsible for three of the team’s four runs Thursday night.
“That kid’s only played 20 games in high school, and they were all at the JV level before this year,” said NorthWood head coach AJ Risedorph of Patterson. “He’s been struggling toward the end of this season, but he’s in the cage every night. He’s been getting those invisible hours in, and it really paid off for him (Thursday).”
Later in the half inning, the Panthers tied the game with an RBI groundout from freshman Nate Dutkowski that scored Patterson from third.
During the bottom of the second, Goshen would regain the lead behind some timely hitting from senior Roman Schrock.
With runners on second and third, Schrock sent a 2-2 offering from NorthWood senior Gage Gongwer on a line to center, bringing in both Pinarski and freshman Quinn Shreiner Landes to put the RedHawks up 5-3 heading into the third inning.
Despite the early struggles, Gongwer would settle things down on the mound. The senior would go on to give up just one hit to Goshen over the next four innings.
“He’s a guy who is going to be pitching at the next level, and he was able to really trust his stuff down the stretch there,” Risedorph said. “He was able to stay really competitive on the mound with really just two pitches. He had a fastball and a sinking fastball he was able to locate and get in on the hitters. Our adjustment was to start pitching in, and he was able to do that.”
On the other side, Daniels kept the Panthers at bay during that stretch as well until the top of the sixth inning when NorthWood cut the lead to one.
Patterson earned his third RBI of the contest with another double into left field with two outs, scoring senior Karson Kirby from third.
Following a Goshen pitching change to Castillo, the junior forced NorthWood senior Cole Davis into a groundout to end the frame and strand Patterson — the potential tying run — at second base.
Castillo would be called upon to finish the contest in the top of the seventh, and he’d do so with ease.
The junior struck out freshman Connor Reed, freshman Mason Bogan and Gongwer in order to secure a share of the NLC for his team.
“Normally we’d go to Yabi (Kurtz) out of the bullpen, but there was no need to save Thomas for anything,” DuBois said. “We aren’t starting him in the next game or anything, and we had to win now. He really shoved after Mitch (Daniels), and it was a great change of pace there because he throws it a little bit harder. I told him to go win the game for us, and he did it. It was awesome. It was awesome to watch him deal like that.”
NorthWood will now prepare for Class 3A Sectional 21 play against host Jimtown Saturday, May 28, with the winner advancing to the championship game.
Goshen will take on Warsaw next Thursday in Class 4A Sectional 4 quarterfinal play at Penn.