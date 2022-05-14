WARSAW — The Northern Lakes Conference baseball title race is officially wide open.
Goshen, who entered the day in a virtual tie atop the NLC standings with Northridge, dropped two games to Warsaw Saturday. The first one was a 4-3 (8 innings) contest that was the resumption of a suspended game from April 20. The second was also a one-run affair, as the Tigers edged the RedHawks, 2-1.
The two losses for Goshen bring their NLC record to 8-4, one game behind Northridge’s 9-3 conference mark. Three teams behind Goshen — Plymouth, Mishawaka and Warsaw — all have 7-5 conference records with two NLC games remaining, setting up a slew of scenarios for how the final week of the season will go.
For the RedHawks Saturday, though, it was a lost opportunity to stay in control of their own destiny for at least a share of an NLC title.
“These are two huge losses,” Goshen coach JJ DuBois said. “Even a split here would’ve put us in a good position for next week.”
GAME 1: WARSAW 4, GOSHEN 3 (8 INNINGS)
The day of baseball for Warsaw and Goshen started with instant tension, as they had to finish a game from April 20 that had to be suspended tied at three after seven innings due to darkness.
With Warsaw as the road team, they’d bat first in the top of the eighth and strike immediately. Keegan Sherman was hit by a pitch on the first pitch thrown from RedHawk hurler Yabi Kurtz. Kaden Ciaccia-Long was brought in to pinch run for Sherman, and he stole second base almost as soon as he got into the game to put himself into scoring position.
Ciaccia-Long then advanced to third after Jette Woodward reached safely on a bunt single. With runners at the corners and nobody out, Lukas Maier would rip an RBI single into left field to score Ciaccia-Long and put the Tigers ahead.
Kurtz would settle down from there and give up no more runs.
Controversy would then reign supreme in the final half-inning, as Goshen eventually loaded the bases with two outs. This brought up RedHawk junior Nathan Pinarski, who quickly went down 0-2 in the count. On the next pitch from Warsaw pitcher Kyle Showley, Pinarski hit a routine groundball to second base that appeared to end the game with little fanfare.
However, the throw from Tigers second baseman Kellan Bailey was slightly off-line, appearing to pull first baseman Hunter Dippon’s foot off the bag. The umpire determined Bailey’s foot was still touching the base from his viewpoint, however, ending the game and sending the Goshen dugout into an uproar.
Both umpires then huddled together to discuss the play, with both agreeing that the call on the field stood.
“We didn’t come out well and gave them a run to start,” DuBois said. “So, as much as I tried to blame the umpires for it, that’s not their fault. We needed to come out more focused and more ready to go. … When you’re in an extra inning, restart game, there’s no room for error. As frustrating as (the final) call was, we had other opportunities and just didn’t take care of it.”
GAME 2: WARSAW 2, GOSHEN 1
After finishing its suspended game, Warsaw and Goshen then played a full seven-inning game that had been postponed from May 6 to Saturday.
The Tigers jumped on Goshen starter Thomas Castillo early, scoring both of its runs in the bottom of the first inning. Maier scored the first run courtesy of a wild pitch, while the second run came in off an RBI groundout from senior Sam Justice.
Despite Warsaw getting runners on base in all-but one inning, Castillo was able to work around the traffic. He ended up pitching the full game for the RedHawks, allowing seven hits and two walks but also striking out six batters. He recorded back-to-back ‘Ks’ in the bottom of the fourth inning when the Tigers had a runner on third base and one out, ending the scoring threat for the home team.
Castillo also had a double in the third inning, stealing third base afterwards and then scoring Goshen’s lone run when Noah Alford reached via a Tigers fielding error.
“He is, in my opinion, the best baseball player in the area; just all-around best player,” said DuBois of Castillo. “When his job is to pitch, he goes out there and he competes. If he gives up two runs — and I don’t even know if any of those were earned — we have to find a way to win those games. He was unbelievable again (Saturday) not only on the mound, but at the plate and defensively.”
Goshen had its chances to either tie or take the lead, but couldn’t convert. They had a runner reach third base in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, but they weren’t able to make it the final 90 feet in any of those instances.
Their biggest chance came in the fifth when Pinarski led off the inning with a double, then moved to third following a Castillo groundout. This would bring up Alford, who hit a pop fly to second base that would get lost in the sun by Bailey. Pinarski was sent home by DuBois to try and tie the game, but Bailey recovered in time to fire the ball home and get Pinarski out at the plate.
“I told the guys (after the game) that, yeah, we didn’t get some clutch hits, but I take more blame than anyone,” DuBois said. “That little blooper to second that I told Nate Pinarski to get back to third (base) on was the dumbest coaching move of the day. There’s no reason for him to be tagging up on a ball that’s in the infield, and so I got him thrown out.
“He made a great read; he actually got off when he was supposed to. He took off before the ball even dropped because he knew it was going to fall, so if he would’ve been where he wanted to be, he would’ve scored. While it’s frustrating to not come up with big hits, I lost it on that one.”
While Goshen lost both games to Warsaw, the stats between the two teams were very similar in both contests. The evenness between the clubs should make for a compelling third meeting between the two when they open up Class 4A, Sectional 4 action against each other next Thursday, May 26 at Penn High School.
“I think we saw some of (Warsaw’s) best pitchers, and we know we can hit them,” DuBois said. “So, the confidence will be there in the sectional. It’s just more deflating to lose two the way we did (Saturday).”
NLC CHAMPIONSHIP SCENARIOS
Because of Warsaw’s two wins over Goshen Saturday, this has opened the door for five different teams to still earn at least a share of the NLC title. There are 12 different scenarios in play, with anywhere between one and four teams being able to call themselves conference champion.
Here are the teams’ remaining schedules, plus the different ways the NLC could have its champions crowned. All games are set to be played this Monday and Wednesday, May 16 and 18.
Standings/upcoming schedules:
1. Northridge (9-3 NLC): Mon. vs. Mishawaka (at Four Winds Field in South Bend; Northridge is home team); Wed. vs. Plymouth.
2. Goshen (8-4): Mon. vs. Wawasee; Wed. vs. NorthWood.
T3. Mishawaka (7-5): Mon. vs. Northridge; Wed. at Warsaw.
T3. Plymouth (7-5): Mon. at NorthWood; Wed. at Northridge.
T3. Warsaw (7-5): Mon. vs. Concord; Wed. Vs. Mishawaka.
Clinching scenarios:
Northridge wins NLC outright if: they win final two games OR if they split their games + Goshen/Mishawaka/Plymouth/Warsaw all lose at least one game (NR 11-3 or 10-4 in this scenario).
Goshen wins NLC outright if: they win final two games + Northridge loses final two games (GHS 10-4, NR 9-5 in this scenario).
Goshen/Northridge share NLC if: Goshen wins final two games + Northridge loses at least one of two final games; OR: Goshen splits final two games + Northridge loses final two games + Plymouth/Mishawaka/Warsaw all lose at least one other game (both 10-4 OR 9-5 in this scenario)
Warsaw/Northridge share NLC if: Warsaw wins final two games + Northridge loses final two games + Plymouth loses to NorthWood Monday + Goshen loses final two games (NR/WAR 9-5, MISH/PLY/GHS 8-6 in this scenario).
Plymouth/Northridge share NLC if: Plymouth wins final two games + both Northridge and Goshen lose their final two games + Warsaw loses to Concord Monday and beats Mishawaka Wednesday (NR/PLY 9-5, GHS/WAR/MISH 8-6 in this scenario).
Plymouth/Goshen/Northridge share NLC if: Plymouth wins final two games + Goshen splits final two games + Northridge loses final two games + Warsaw loses to Concord Monday + Mishawaka loses to Warsaw Wednesday (GHS/NR/PLY all 9-5, WAR/MISH 8-6 in this scenario).
Warsaw/Goshen/Northridge share NLC if: Warsaw wins final two games + Goshen splits final two games + Northridge loses final two games + Plymouth loses to NorthWood Monday (WAR/GHS/NR all 9-5, MISH/PLY 8-6 in this scenario).
Mishawaka/Goshen/Northridge share NLC if: Mishawaka wins final two games + Goshen splits final two games + Northridge loses final two games + Plymouth loses to NorthWood Monday (MISH/GHS/NR all 9-5, PLY/WAR 8-6 in this scenario)
Plymouth/Mishawaka/Northridge share NLC if: both Plymouth and Mishawaka win last two games + Northridge and Goshen both lose final two games (PLY/MISH/NR 9-5, WAR/GHS 8-6 in this scenario)
Warsaw/Plymouth/Northridge share NLC if: both Warsaw and Mishawaka win last two games + Northridge and Goshen both lose final two games (WAR/PLY/NR 9-5, MISH/GHS 8-6 in this scenario)
Warsaw/Plymouth/Goshen/Northridge share NLC if: Warsaw and Plymouth both win final two games + Goshen splits final two games + Northridge loses final two games (all would be 9-5, with Mishawaka 8-6 with loss to Warsaw).
Mishawaka/Plymouth/Goshen/Northridge share NLC if: Mishawaka and Plymouth both win final two games + Goshen splits final two games + Northridge loses final two games (all would be 9-5, with Warsaw 8-6 with loss to Mishawaka).