MIDDLEBURY — Goshen baseball lost to Penn, 6-3, while Concord fell to Elkhart, 5-2, in the Class 4A, Sectional 4 opening round games Thursday at Northridge High School. Goshen’s season ends with a 15-14 record, while the Minutemen finish with a 8-18 mark.
Penn 6, Goshen 3
Goshen baseball drew a difficult matchup against Penn in the opening round. With the odds stacked against them, the RedHawks showed they weren’t backing down from the Kingsmen.
Goshen fell behind 4-0 after a rocky bottom of the first, but coach J.J. DuBois and his team rallied behind a solid outing from senior Reece Fisher to come within two of Penn heading into the sixth inning. Unfortunately for Goshen, the bats went silent late and the Kingsmen were able to hang on and advance after winning 6-3.
“We came out so fired up at the beginning of the game,” DuBois said. “I think we were just a little too tight, and a little too anxious. And Penn’s kind of used to that. Everybody wants to beat Penn. I just told our guys that’s a big learning moment moving forward. … After that (first inning), they answered the call. They got punched in the mouth and didn’t flinch. I’m proud of their effort. Obviously we aren’t happy with the outcome, but again, we’re proud of the effort the guys showed.”
The RedHawks were only an out away from getting out of the first without surrendering a single run. But a walk drawn by Ryne Buckley put runners on the corners. Back-to-back singles by Nathaniel Kelly and Zachary David would score Zachary Hoskins and Buckley to give Penn a 2-0 lead.
The next at-bat saw Fisher force a popup from Penn’s Jason Migas in what should’ve been a routine play for Goshen first baseman Braxton Burns; instead, Burns lost the ball in the ominous sky. The ball just grazed under the glove of Burns, which allowed Kelly and David to scamper around the bases to score.
With its season on the line, Goshen faced an uphill battle going against Penn starting pitcher Benjamin Gregory. The junior came into the game with a 6-0 record and hadn’t given up an earned run over his last 33.1 innings pitched.
That didn’t bother the RedHawks. They managed five hits and three earned runs against the right-hander and did most of their damage in the top of the third. With the bases loaded and one out, Thomas Castillo shot a line drive through the hole on the left side of the infield to score Ezequiel Moreno-Reyes and Nathan Pinarski.
Goshen had opportunities to cut into the lead even further during the third and fourth innings, but a double play killed the threat in the third and back-to-back outs with runners on second and third left the RedHawks with nothing to show for in the fourth.
“We actually did a pretty good job of putting the ball in play (Thursday),” DuBois said. “Gregory’s one of the best pitchers in the area, if not the best. We hit him around a little bit. He went through a stretch where he hadn’t given up a run in I don’t know how many games. We could’ve saw that and let that affect us, but we didn’t. … I was really proud of our offense, it was just the start that hurt us.”
Goshen scored its third run in the top of the fifth after a lead-off triple from Pinarski put him in scoring position. During the next at-bat, Noah Alford sent a fly ball deep into left field that allowed Pinarski to score on the sacrifice fly.
The RedHawks had two more innings to put something together and extend their season, but Gregory shut things down for the Kingsmen to send Goshen home early.
Coach J.J. DuBois and the rest of his coaching staff are losing a few key seniors in guys like Colin Turner, Fisher and Moreno-Reyes. However, the roster is filled with a lot of young players that have gotten valuable experience this season and DuBois is excited for what the future holds.
“I think those seniors helped change a culture,” he said. “With Goshen athletics, across the board, we’re trying to get it back to what it can and should be. Fisher didn’t miss a single workout, Colin Turner is the starting quarterback and didn’t miss a (baseball) workout after football. That type of stuff shows and guys learn from it. … We have a lot of young talent. If we can get our pitching figured out, I think on offense and defense we’ll be in a really good spot next year.”
Elkhart 5, Concord 2
The Minutemen faced off with Elkhart for the first time since their 21-2 loss to the Lions on April 27. This time, senior right-hander Dalton Swinehart was on the mound and that made all the difference in this contest.
Swinehart went six innings and allowed just three runs (one earned) on six hits on the mound. He helped the Minutemen hold on to a slim 1-0 lead until the top of the fourth when Elkhart scored two to grab its first lead of the game after a single by Garrett Ganczak brought home a couple.
Concord tied the game in the bottom of the fifth behind a bad error by Elkhart third baseman Cameron Wiltfong. Wilfong’s throw sailed past the first baseman, which brought home Nathan Schoenherr all the way from first to tie the game at two.
A sacrifice fly during the next half inning would give the lead right back to the Lions. Two more runs from Elkhart in the top of the seventh helped put the game out of reach for good and ended Concord’s season at 8-18-1.
