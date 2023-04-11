NAPPANEE — Off the bat, it seemed as if Elkhart was going to tie the game.
With runners on second and third base and one out in the top of the sixth inning, Lions senior Sammy Asbury ripped a 3-1 pitch toward the left side of the infield. The sound the bat made when connecting with the ball virtually guaranteed that it was going to find its way into left field, scoring at least one, if not two, runs for the visitors.
Ryder Ransberger had other ideas, though.
The NorthWood freshman made a great diving catch at third base, robbing Asbury of a base hit. The next Elkhart batter, Preston Stimac, struck out, ending the scoring threat.
The huge defensive stop by Ransberger was instrumental for the Panthers, as they would go on to win the game, 5-3, Tuesday night in Nappanee.
“Huge,” said NorthWood coach AJ Risedorph of Ransberger’s play. “This week, he’s done a lot of good work at third base for being a freshman; that’s a hot corner, for sure. Very proud of him.”
While one NorthWood freshman had a big defensive play, another did damage at the plate.
Nathan Shrock drove in the first and fourth runs of the game for the Panthers. The first one came in the bottom of the second when he hit a groundball up the middle. Elkhart shortstop Quinn Rost was able to stop it from reaching the outfield, but his ensuing throw to first base was late, allowing junior Carson Mashack to score.
Shrock then drilled an RBI single in the fifth inning that also scored Mashack to put the home team ahead, 4-2, at the time.
“Proud of Nathan Shrock, another freshman,” Risedorph said. “In the (fourth) inning, he had made an error that threw our first baseman off the bag a little bit. So, for him to come up (in the fifth) and respond the way he did, that’s huge. Very proud of our young guys.”
Elkhart had one last rally attempt in them in the top of the seventh. With two outs and a runner on first base, senior Max Grove smacked an RBI triple to right field, scoring sophomore Brady Sherwood.
This brought senior Sam Russo to the plate, representing the tying run. Unfortunately for the Lions, Russo popped out, with the ball landing in the glove of Ransberger to end the game.
Although Elkhart only had one error in the contest, they issued three walks and hit three batters combined across the three pitchers they used. The one error proved costly as well, as a dropped ball in right field allowed NorthWood sophomore Mason Bogan to score the fifth run for the Panthers in the bottom of the sixth, providing some breathing room.
“We gave away too many free bases again,” Elkhart coach Scott Rost said. “We improved from Saturday, but that’s kind of been an Achilles’ heel for us so far. We should’ve won this game 3-2 if we don’t give away the free bases that we did.”
NorthWood took a 3-0 lead in the third inning on a two-RBI single from junior Beau Patterson, the third-straight single the Panther offense had ripped off in the inning.
It looked like the Panthers were going to score more in the fourth, as they loaded the bases with just one out. Elkhart senior Cameron Karbalaeali was able to pitch out of the jam, however, getting sophomore Connor Reed and Paterson both to fly out in consecutive at-bats.
The Lions took advantage of this in the next half-inning. After Stimac reached on the error by Schrock, senior Braden Cook uncorked a two-run homerun over the left field wall, making it a one-run game to start the top of the fifth.
“He’s got good bat speed, and he has the ability to barrel some baseballs,” said Scott Rost of Cook. “He got that one pretty well. We just need more of that. We need to be more consistent and get more swings like that throughout the game.”
Sherwood then singled, and it appeared the Lions were in business. NorthWood senior Cody Lambert struck out the next batter, though, and then caused Grove to ground into a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning.
Lambert pitched five innings, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out seven Lion batters.
“He’s a guy that, in his first start, struggled a little bit,” said Risedorph of Lambert. “He was able to respond here (Tuesday). I think he was at a 68% strike percentage and 65% throwing first-pitch strikes, which those are great numbers. What that allows is for you to have a second pitch to throw guys off-balance.”
After going 0-2 in its game before spring break, NorthWood has won two since returning. They get another non-conference test at home Friday against Fairfield.
“We talk all the time that these first two weeks of our games are like spring training,” Risedorph said. “We’re trying to find ourselves, remain confident and continue to learn. We have a great opponent coming up in Fairfield on Friday.”
Elkhart is now 1-4 overall. They will play their first Northern Indiana Conference game Wednesday against New Prairie at home.
“We’ve got to regroup and get back at it (Wednesday),” Scott Rost said. “We’ll figure some things out this week, and hopefully by next week, we’ll have some things figured out, as far as position-wise and lineup-wise. Hopefully we can learn from some things and move forward.”