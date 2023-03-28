BENTON — For a while, it seemed like Fairfield pitcher Alec Hershberger was going to bend, but not break during his season-opening outing Tuesday against Goshen.
In the fifth inning, though, he broke just enough for the RedHawks to capitalize.
Goshen scored five runs in the frame, then quieted the Fairfield offense the rest of the way to leave Benton with a 5-1 victory over the Falcons.
“We knew facing one of, or the best, pitchers in the area, he was going to attack the strike zone and he was going to throw strikes,” Goshen coach JJ DuBois said. “I challenged the guys to make them make plays; put the ball in play. We only had six strikeouts, so to go up there and put the ball in play, it was huge for us.
“We left some guys on base and didn’t do everything perfectly, but I thought we did enough, offensively, to win.”
All nine batters came to the plate for the RedHawks in the fifth. It started when senior Noah Alford reached on a slow chopper that got past Hershberger on the mound, with Alford’s speed then beating out any potential throw from another infielder.
Senior Thomas Castillo was hit by a pitch next, giving Goshen runners at first and second base with no outs. After a lineout by junior Damian Castillo, senior Adam Ellison hit a bloop single into centerfield. It hung up in the air just enough to where Alford wasn’t able to score, loading the bases with one out.
Seemingly running on empty, Hershberger then walked Goshen freshman Braxton Cline, allowing Alford to lightly jog to home and tie the game up.
Fairfield coach Darin Kauffman took Hershberger out of the game after that at-bat. The left-hander went 4 1/3 innings, allowing six hits, three runs (all earned), two walks and striking out five RedHawk batters on 93 pitches thrown.
“That’s the most pitches he’s thrown early on here,” Kauffman said. “Obviously, you don’t want to do too much early. You could see he was getting tired there. It’s tough; like, when do you bring him out? Do you try to let him get out of it? We knew that (Cline) was going to be his last batter there, so we took him out.”
Junior Luke Mast came in to relieve Hershberger. On Mast’s first pitch, he plunked Goshen senior Quinn Bechtel, allowing Thomas Castillo to score the go-ahead run with no resistance.
Caelan Miller was next for the RedHawks, and he grounded into a fielder’s choice when Fairfield third baseman Owen Garrison threw out Ellison’s courtesy runner, freshman Evan Wagner, at home plate for the second out of the inning.
This still left the bases loaded for Goshen’s designated hitter in Quinn Shreiner Landes, and the sophomore stepped up big time. Facing a 1-2 count, Shreiner Landes roped a three-RBI double to the rightfield wall. Cline, Bechtel and Caelan Miller all scored, sending the RedHawk dugout into an uproar of excitement.
“The best part of baseball is situations find you when maybe you’ve had a down time or had something bad happen,” DuBois said. “(Shreiner Landis) gets picked-off at second base a couple of innings earlier in a big spot; he’s upset with himself, we’re upset with him. And then he comes up in a big spot and comes through. … That was good to see Quinn come back. As a sophomore, it’s really cool.”
The five-run outburst by Goshen meant that sophomore starting pitcher Kyan Miller was in-line to get the victory. Making his first varsity start, Miller kept a stingy Fairfield offense quiet, going four innings, allowing just three hits, one run and striking out five batters.
His replacement on the mound, junior Jace Hershberger, was equally as effective. He didn’t allow a single hit in the final three innings, with the Falcons’ only two baserunners coming via walks. He retired the final six batters he faced, securing the victory for his team.
“Both of those guys don’t have much varsity experience, so to come here against a really, really good team — they did exactly what they needed to do,” said DuBois of his pitchers. “They threw strikes, they pounded the strike zone and they trusted a good defense behind them.”
Fairfield’s lone run came in the bottom of the fourth inning when Alec Hershberger had a two-out RBI double, scoring Garrison.
Goshen left seven runners on base in the first four innings, including a bases loaded, one out scenario in the top of the first. Alec Hershberger was able to strikeout Ellison and Cline to get out of the jam in that frame.
It was the season opener for Fairfield. They return to action Thursday with a road contest against Tippecanoe Valley. They then play Saturday at home against South Bend Adams.
“We just couldn’t get that big hit, and (Goshen) did,” Kauffman said. “Credit to them: it was bases loaded at 2-1, and (Shreiner Landes’ double) kind of took the air out of the game. I know it’s our first game, and not being outside a lot — you can throw all the excuses out there, but Goshen just outplayed us. Credit to them.”
Tuesday’s win improved Goshen to 1-1 on the season. They lost to New Prairie, 6-2, Monday night. They are scheduled to play Wednesday at West Noble, then its home opener Thursday against Elkhart before taking a week-plus off for spring break.
“It’s a great test of our grind,” said DuBois of playing four-straight days to open the season. “I like the four in a row. As tough as it is on the kids, it’s good to really lock them in, mentally, and see where they’re at. It’s important for us to just be competitive in all of these games.”