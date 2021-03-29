GOSHEN — One game into the 2021 baseball season, and both Goshen and Fairfield are still looking for their first hits since 2019.
That’s because Goshen senior Reece Fisher and Fairfield sophomore Alec Hershberger both threw no-hitters Monday. Fisher’s RedHawks were able to score two runs in the fifth inning on back-to-back Falcon fielding errors, though, to win 2-0 at Phend Field. It was the first game for both teams since May 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the 2020 season.
“Pretty cool,” said Fisher after completing the no-hitter. “… I was nervous all day long today, but I was just throwing strikes.”
Fisher was electric all game, striking out 16 Fairfield batters. The only two Falcons to reach were via walks, as freshman Michael Slabaugh walked to start the fourth inning and freshman Cohen Yoder drew a one-out walk in the sixth. Fisher followed each of those walks by striking out the rest of the side to thwart any potential scoring threats.
“All offseason … All he’d ever tell me is, ‘Coach, I just want to win,’” said Goshen coach JJ DuBois on Fisher. “He wasn’t going to let anything get in his way (Monday). I knew he was going to throw well, but I didn’t know he was going to do what he just did. I didn’t expect that, but he just wants the ball and he just wants to win.”
As with most no-hitters, there tends to be a great defensive play to keep it in-tact. That happened to be on the final play of the game, as Fairfield freshman Owen Garrison ripped a shot to the right side of second base. Goshen second basemen Thomas Castillo picked the hard-charging ball, though, and threw it to Meikle at first base to complete the no-hitter.
“That was just awesome. … It was hard hit, for sure,” said Fisher of the final play. “I was thinking, ‘Dang it,’ but then he makes the play and I’m just like, ‘Heck yeah.’”
A double no-hitter has never occurred in MLB history and only 10 times in minor league history, the last of which was in 1992. The closest it happened in the MLB’s was on May 2, 1917 between Hippo Vaughn of the Chicago Cubs and Fred Toney of the Cincinnati Reds. Both men had no-hitters through nine innings before the Reds recorded two hits in the top of the 10th and won the game, 1-0 (10 innings).
“I guess, in 2021, without playing a game in two years, you’re going to see things like this,” Fairfield coach Darin Kauffman said.
Hershberger did most of his damage with his curveball, striking out 10 batters in his six innings of work.
“His curveball is nasty; it almost breaks too much … what made the difference for him was he was pumping the fastball,” said Kauffman of Hershberger. “He was doing a good job of mixing it. Alec’s curveball is his number one pitch, and the fastball kind of sets up the curveball. He did an excellent job for his first high school start.”
A four-batter sequence to start the bottom of the fifth is what proved to be the difference in the game. Goshen junior Roman Schrock walked to start the frame, bringing up senior Noah Meikle. Meikle bunted down the third base line, and Hershberger made a wild throw toward first base trying to get him out. This allowed Schrock to score all the way from first, making it a 1-0 RedHawk lead.
With Meikle at second base, sophomore Adam Ellison came up to try and bunt him over to third. It was another perfectly executed bunt from Goshen, which led to another rushed throw from Hershberger that got past the Fairfield player covering first base. Meikle scored, doubling the RedHawk advantage.
“We are not going to be a team that hits the ball over the fence,” DuBois said. “I’d be surprised if we hit more than five home runs this year, so we know that (bunting) is what we’re going to have to do, and we’ve practiced it. They executed what we asked of them.”
Both coaches expressed similar sentiments in terms of being able to finally play a game for the first time since 2019.
“I didn’t sleep very good (Sunday night); I was anxious and nervous because I didn’t know what to expect,” Kauffman said. “I’m just happy we’re out here playing. We’ve got a long season — it’s a short season, but also long season. Lot of games in a short amount of time. We play tough competition for our size, and it’s good for us.”
“The last opening day I had was the first time ever being a varsity coach, and I was nervous,” DuBois added. “But I think I was more nervous (Monday) than I was then just because it’s been so stinking long — 674 days of just practice, trying to keep them motivated, trying to keep them engaged … finally we just had a chance to do it. You don’t know what to expect, and that unknown is what makes you nervous.
“Our guys didn’t play nervous today, though. They did a heck of a job.”
Fairfield and Goshen will play each other again Tuesday, this time at Fairfield.
