Gas in the Goshen area is between $4.85 and $4.89 per gallon, and is only expected by analysts to climb higher throughout the summer — but by how much is debatable. One JPMorgan analyst predicts the national average per gallon price could reach $6.20 this summer, according to an article on cbsnews.com. While another with GasBuddy.com predicts it getting to $5 per gallon. There are many variables, but one is if Americans continue to travel this summer. Will rising gas prices change your vacation plans this summer?

