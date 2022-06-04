WHITING – Fairfield got off the bus at Oil City Stadium ready to play Saturday, and it showed in multiple facets during its Class 2A regional semifinal matchup against Northeast Corner Conference foe Eastside.
The Falcons played clean baseball in the field, managing zero errors defensively while southpaw Alec Hershberger threw yet another gem on the mound.
Unfortunately for head coach Darin Kauffman and his team, Eastside senior Owen Willard left the Falcons searching for answers in the batter’s box.
The right-hander allowed just two hits and one unearned run during his complete game performance. His outing, combined with two Blazers coming across the plate in the top of the fifth, was just enough to upend Fairfield, 2-1, and advance to the regional finals.
“I thought we really battled (Saturday), and I’m proud of them for that,” Kauffman said. “We really made (Eastside) work, and we had a few opportunities to score. But with their opportunity (to score), they ended up getting the big hit and that’s what good teams do. … Baseball is sometimes a game of inches. In a game like this, one play can change something. When you get to the regional level, one or two plays can be the difference.”
In the early stages of the game, after a 1-2-3 inning from both teams in the first, Eastside put some pressure on Fairfield during the top of the second.
After an infield single by senior Nicholas Snyder and a walk drawn by junior Carsen Jacobs, the Blazers would eventually have runners on second and third with one out following a passed ball surrendered by the Falcons.
With freshman Jace Mayberry at the plate, Snyder was caught in a rundown between third and home. Fairfield sophomore Owen Garrison would apply the tag on Snyder to get the second out in the frame before Hershberger struck out Mayberry to end the opportunity for the Blazers.
Hershberger and the Fairfield defense would get out of a couple more similar jams, with multiple Eastside runners on base during both the third and fourth innings behind a plethora of strikeouts and beautiful defensive play in the infield.
“It’s tough to keep a really good team at bay,” Kauffman said. “But Alec made so many big pitches when he needed to, and he went all the way. He did his best to keep the game close. He had 14 K’s (Saturday), and I think that’s 121 K’s for him on the season. What a season he had.
“We really made them earn it (in the field). What an amazing play at shortstop by Cohen (Yoder) there in the fourth to keep the game scoreless. They would’ve scored two in that inning otherwise. After this game, you asked yourself as a coach ‘did you make them earn the win?’ We made them earn it. There was nothing that we did that cost us the game defensively.”
At the plate, Fairfield threatened to score for the first time during the bottom of the third inning.
Benefiting from an infield error and back-to-back walks, the Falcons had the bases loaded with two away with an opportunity to jump in front.
With Garrison at the plate, Willard would find his groove again, striking out the sophomore in three pitches to get out of the frame.
The Falcons would threaten again in the bottom of the fourth, but this time, they’d manage to cash in.
After senior Owen Miller was hit by a pitch, a three-way collision occurred in the Eastside outfield on a fly ball hit by sophomore Landon Miller that allowed him to reach base.
With runners on first and second, Yoder’s sacrifice bunt during the next at-bat moved both runners into scoring position with one away. Sophomore Keegan Miller would then groundout to first, allowing Owen Miller to score from third to give Fairfield a 1-0 advantage after four innings.
The Falcons would only manage to carry the one-run lead into the fifth inning before Eastside got on the scoreboard.
The Blazers would load the bases with no outs during the frame after junior Dackotia Reed was hit by a pitch and both Willard and sophomore Ryder Reed reached on singles.
From there, senior Jack Buchanan would bring in Dackotia Reed on a sacrifice fly to right. Then, two batters later, senior Laithyn Cook gave Eastside the 2-1 lead after hitting a two-out RBI single to right to score Willard.
Fairfield put the potential game-tying run on second during the bottom of the fifth after senior Dylan Weaver stole second following a single with two outs, but Garrison would again fall victim to a strikeout at the hands of Willard to end the inning.
Willard kept the Falcons guessing at the plate during the contest by doing a great job of mixing his deceptive off-speed pitches with his fastball.
“I thought our approaches at the plate were good,” said Kauffman of his batters. "(Willard) just did a really good job of mixing things up. His curveball was really on (Saturday). It kind of kept us guessing a little bit. He threw a heck of a game, and he’s a senior, so I know he doesn’t want to finish his career early.”
Fairfield had one last opportunity in the bottom of the seventh to extend the game with sophomore Luke Mast lining a single into left field with two outs. A fly out from Weaver to center during the next at-bat, though, would put an end to both the contest and the campaign for the Falcons.
Kauffman’s team finished at 19-7 while securing the program’s first sectional title in 12 years.
“I’ll just remember that when it was tough, we found ways to be together for each other,” said Kauffman of his team. “It was tough for them to go through what they went through as a team. With what happened with Kadin, and how bad the weather was this spring, we had a lot of things that happened. But with everything that came up, we just took it day-by-day. And I told them that if we did that, we’d get a sectional title. That’s what we did, and I’m super proud of them.”