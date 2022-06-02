BENTON – On May 17, the Fairfield baseball team took to the field at Westview High School with heavy hearts following the tragic passing of teammate Kadin Schrock.
The Falcons fell to the Warriors, 9-8, in extras that night after leading by six runs heading into the final frame of the contest.
In spite of everything the group has had to endure over the last few weeks, Fairfield head coach Darin Kauffman’s team has put together wins in five of its last six since then, including a huge redemption victory over Westview in the sectional title on Memorial Day.
“It was awesome,” said Fairfield senior Owen Miller of the championship win. “It was great to be able to honor Kadin and to win my first sectional at the same time. It was a really great feeling.”
“This group has always been close, but I think since losing Kadin, we’ve spent a ton of time together,” Kauffman added. “I think through this, the guys just realized we have to cherish each day and just cherish life.
“The guys have done an excellent job of taking it game-by-game and executing over the last few weeks since (the first Westview game). We’ve been scoring runs when we’ve needed to, and like I said, overall, this group of kids has just come together at the right time.”
In what will be the program’s first regional appearance since 2010, Fairfield (19-6) travels to Whiting Friday evening to prepare for Saturday morning’s meeting with Northeast Corner Conference rival Eastside (20-7) at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT.
The winner of the Falcons and Blazers contest advances to take on the winner of the second semifinal game between Illiana Christian (18-7) and Winamac (18-10) in the regional final at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT Saturday night.
“It’s been 12 years since this program won a sectional, and it was my first as a head coach,” Kauffman said. “It was really awesome to be able to experience that. We let everyone take Tuesday off to kind of enjoy the moment and take time to get their thoughts ready for regionals.
“We hit it hard Wednesday and had a good practice. With us playing Eastside, there’s not a ton of scouting going on because we know what they have and they know what we have. It’s kind of like another conference game, even though it’s at the regional stage.”
Fairfield and Eastside met once during the regular season back on May 11, with the Blazers upending the Falcons 9-3.
The ace pitchers for both teams started that day, with junior Alec Hershberger taking the mound for Fairfield and senior Owen Willard throwing for Eastside.
Both pitchers were strong early on, with Hershberger giving up just one run on two hits through the first five innings, while Willard surrendered two hits and no runs during the same time frame.
However, during the sixth and seventh innings, the Blazers scored eight runs on six hits to put the Falcons away.
Hershberger went six innings, surrendering six runs (one earned) on six hits while striking out 11. Willard pitched six innings, giving up three earned runs on five hits and striking out 14.
Both pitchers will go head-to-head once again Saturday morning.
“Willard’s a great pitcher,” Miller said. “We just have to focus more on attacking his fastball this time. … (In the regular season game), I think we were just kind of scared and nervous at the plate. We just didn’t hit the ball well at all.”
“We actually did a good job of getting Willard’s pitch count up,” added Kauffman of the first meeting with Eastside. “We kind of got to him a bit in that seventh inning kind of like how Westview got to Alec (Hershberger) at the end a few weeks ago. But I know Saturday is supposed to have nice weather and both pitchers will be fully rested and ready.
“The biggest thing for us (to win) will be avoiding the little mistakes. In that game, it was one inning. It was 1-0 into the sixth inning, and we had a throwing error down the line that just opened the flood gates in the frame and made it bigger than what it should’ve been. We have to limit that stuff defensively and try to keep pressure on Eastside offensively.”
The Blazers come into this weekend’s regional round riding a three-game winning streak, but before then, Eastside lost three of four, including defeats to NECC teams Westview and Garrett.
If the Falcons get past the Blazers, Kauffman will rely on Miller to try to send Fairfield to semistate Saturday night with Hershberger on the shelf.
Over his last 21 innings pitched, Miller has allowed just one earned run on the mound.
“Alec’s going to go the whole first game, and then we’ll see what happens,” Kauffman said. “Owen Miller has been amazing though. He’s thrown three complete games and two of them were shutouts, and so we’d feel really good with him back there if we were to advance to the next game. I feel like we definitely have enough pitching depth to win two games in one day.”