NAPPANEE — Fairfield broke open what was a tight game with 12 runs in their final three at-bats on the way to beating NorthWood Saturday in the semifinals of the IHSAA Class 3A NorthWood Sectional 22 baseball tournament.
The Falcons snapped a 2-2 tie with three runs in the top of the fifth inning and tacked on five in the sixth and four in the seventh in besting the Panthers 14-2 on the turf at the NorthWood Field of Dreams Complex.
Fairfield (24-6) will be going after the eighth sectional title in program history when it meets East Noble (12-16) at noon Monday in Nappanee.
East Noble beat Lakeland 10-0 in five innings in Saturday’s other semifinal. The game ended on sophomore Jackson Leedy’s two-run walk-off him run.
The Falcons and Knights did not meet during the 2023 regular season. NorthWood finished at 11-15 and Lakeland 17-13.
“We’ve had games like this season,” Fairfield coach Darin Kauffman said. “We’ll have a big inning and relax a little bit.”
With one out in the Fairfield fifth, junior Michael Schlabach drew a one-out walk and sophomore Eli Miller followed with a double to left field and junior Keegan Miller walked to load the bases.
Junior Owen Garrison’s single to left plated Schlabach and junior Landon Miller’s single center drove in Eli Miller and Keegan Miller to make it 5-2.
Junior Sawyer Ernsberger knocked in two runs and Keegan Miller and Landon Miller drove in one each as a part of the Falcons’ five-run uprising in the sixth.
Keegan Miller and Garrison were walked, and Landon Miller was plunked with a pitch with the bases loaded as part of the four-run seventh.
In the first inning, junior Cohen Yoder smacked the game’s first pitch for a double. After Eli Miller’s 12-pitch at-bat which resulted in a pop-out, Keegan Miller got Yoder home with a two-out single.
The inning ended with an acrobatic catch in foul territory by NorthWood senior left fielder Landon Perry.
Fairfield went up 2-0 with Eli Miller’s home run. With one out, he socked the first pitch he saw over the left field fence.
“Eli just took a fastball and did what he’s done all year,” said Darin Kauffman of Miller’s second long ball of the season. “What a great team win, but Eli definitely set the tone for us.”
NorthWood scored both its runs in the bottom of the third.
No. 9 hitter Perry was hit by a pitch to start the rally, stole second and third bases and scored on sophomore Connor Reed’s one-out single.
Sophomore Mason Bogan walked, stole second, moved to third on Reed’s single and crossed the plate thanks to a passed ball.
Led by Eli Miller (3), Keegan Miller (3), Landon Miller (3), Schlabach (2) and Yoder (2), Fairfield produced 15 hits.
Runs leaders for the Falcons were Eli Miller (4), Keegan Miller (3), Yoder (2) and Schlabach (2).
Landon Miller produced four RBIs while Garrison and Ernsberger had two apiece.
Five of Fairfield’s runs came with two outs and several hits happened with two strikes.
“When we played Elkhart (Tuesday), we did do a good job with our two-strike approach,” said Kauffman. “The last three days of practice we really focused on that.”
Said NorthWood coach A.J. Risedorph, “(Fairfield) did a nice job of putting the ball in-play with two strikes then putting pressure on us with two outs.”
Falcons senior left-hander Alec Hershberger — who has a five-pitch arsenal — moved to 7-3 as the winning pitcher. He struck out nine, walked two and hit two batters while yielding four hits and two runs in six innings and 104 pitches.
“He was feeling good there at the end,” said Kauffman of Hershberger.
Junior right-hander Luke Mast finished on the mound for the Falcons with one inning of no-hit relief. He delivered 13 pitches and fanned one batter.
“We did a nice job throughout the game applying pressure on (Hershberger),” said Risedorph. “We had to put the ball in play no matter how that went and we did that early.”
NorthWood employed three pitchers — lefty Bogan (5-4; 4 2/3 innings, five runs, nine hits, four strikeouts, three walks in 82 pitches), senior right-hander Cody Lambert (1 2/3 innings, five runs, five hits, three strikeouts, two walks in 55 pitches) and senior righty Braydon Winslow (2/3 innings, two runs, one hit, one strikeouts, two walks in 23 pitches).
Besides Perry, Lambert and Winslow, NorthWood will lose Logan Beachy to graduation.
Bogan picked off a runner — throwing to junior first baseman Beau Patterson who fired to sophomore shortstop Nate Dutkowski — in the third.
