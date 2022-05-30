EMMA — Winston Churchill once said that “Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”
Well, that was nearly the case for the Fairfield baseball team Monday.
The Falcons took a 6-0 lead into the seventh inning of the Class 2A, Sectional 35 championship game against their rivals in Westview. With their season on the line, the Warriors rallied off three runs, then loaded the bases to bring the go-ahead run to the plate in senior Alec Titus.
It was almost too identical of a situation to thirteen days prior, when Fairfield blew a 6-0 lead in the bottom of the seventh against Westview before losing the contest, 9-8, in nine innings.
History would not repeat itself this time around, though.
Fairfield junior southpaw Alec Hershberger was able to close the door, striking out Titus to give the Falcons a 6-3 victory over the Warriors to give them the Sectional 35 title.
“Westview, oh my — tip your hat to them,” Fairfield coach Darin Kauffman said afterwards. “They just played to the last out, and I knew it was going to be hard to get that last out. I have total respect for (Westview head coach Jason Rahn) and his program. I knew whoever was going to win this game was going to represent this sectional well.”
Westview, the designated road time despite playing on its home field, sent nine batters to the plate in the final frame.
After freshman Jaxon Engle was hit by a pitch, senior Bucky Lehman came up and smashed a two-run home run to left field to cut his team’s deficit to four.
Gavin Engle then singled, followed by sophomore Jayce Brandenberger getting hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second base with no outs and the top of the Warrior lineup coming up.
A heads-up defensive play allowed Fairfield to get an out before any more damage from Westview at the plate, as sophomore catcher Michael Slabaugh picked-off Gavin Engle at second base for the first out of the inning.
It was the second time Slabaugh picked off a runner on the base paths to go along with a strong defensive play on a bunt attempt from Westview early in the game as well.
“I’m glad he’s a sophomore,” said Kauffman of Slabaugh. “He’s a gamer. He had a huge play to get that first out for us in the seventh. It just helped reset the tone for us.”
That pick-off proved to be valuable, as Matty Mortrud hit a single in the next at-bat for the Warriors. Hershberger was then able to strike out sophomore Braden Kauffman for the second out of the inning, putting the Falcons one out away from the title.
Westview still wouldn’t go away, though, as sophomore Micah Miller ripped an RBI single to centerfield, making it a 6-3 game. With Miller on first base and Mortrud on second, sophomore Mason Wire drew a walk to load the bases, setting up the Hershberger vs. Titus showdown to end the game.
“I just stayed mentally tough, and I know the guys behind me have my back,” said Hershberger of what was going through his head as Titus stepped up to the plate. “I just knew the coaches were going to make the right decisions with everything going on, and I knew I had my stuff working. It worked out.”
“They fought and they got three (runs),” added Rahn of his team in the seventh inning. “I couldn’t be prouder of our guys. … We had the winning run at the plate, and when you’re a trailing team, that’s always the challenge. Not only did we get him there, but we had our five-hole, leading RBI guy. It’s just tough.”
Fairfield slowly built its six-run margin over the course of the game. The first two runs came off moonshot home run from senior Owen Miller, scoring Slabaugh as well to make it a 2-0 contest through an inning of play.
After not scoring in the second frame, Fairfield added one run each over the next four innings. They scored in the third after an infield fly ball off the bat from Cohen Yoder wasn’t caught, scoring Slabaugh. Sophomore Luke Mast had an RBI single, scoring Casey Murray for the fourth run.
Murray then hit an RBI groundout in the fifth, scoring Landon Miller. The final runner to cross home plate for the Falcons was Dylan Weaver, who scored on a sacrifice fly from Slabaugh.
Hershberger was the winning pitcher, striking out 16 batters while throwing 111 pitches.
Westview’s season comes to an end with a 15-9 record. Their comeback victory two weeks ago over Fairfield was part of a conference slate that saw them win a share of the Northeast Corner Conference title.
“We thought we could (win the sectional) this year, but we knew it wasn’t going to be easy, just like winning the conference — we had to go through some absolute dudes on the mound,” Rahn said. “That’s a testament to where our conference is right now. The top five teams in the conference were all playing for a title (Monday). It’s unfortunate one of us had to go down today.”
It’s Fairfield’s first sectional championship since 2010. They will now play in the Whiting regional this Saturday. Opponents and times for the regional games was not posted on the IHSAA website as of 6 p.m. Monday.
“It means the world,” said Hershberger of the sectional championship. “It’s so great to be a part of this. This is something I’m going to remember forever. It was just such a great game and a great day. It feels amazing.”