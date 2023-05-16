GOSHEN — It took an extra frame for Fairfield to edge Westview and earn at least a share of the 2023 Northeast Corner Conference baseball championship.
The Falcons (19-5, 9-0 NECC) earned a 3-2 win in eight innings against the visiting Warriors (14-8, 8-1 NECC) Tuesday on the turf at Fairfield.
The game-winner was a run-producing single to center field by sophomore Eli Miller with no outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth.
The rally started with junior Cohen Yoder’s single up the middle. Junior Michael Slabaugh followed with an infield single and junior Keegan Miller drew a walk to fill the sacks.
Eli Miller stroked a 1-2 pitch from junior right-hander Mason Wire into center to plate Yoder with the decisive run.
“What a season he’s had,” said Falcons coach Darin Kauffman of Eli Miller. “Just a great two-strike swing by him. He just reached the bat out and poked it through the hole.”
Westview knotted the score with a two-out run in the top of the seventh inning.
Junior Braden Kauffman reached on a fielder’s choice and moved to third base thanks to a wild pitch and an error.
Sophomore Jaxon Engle smacked an RBI single on a 2-2 count to drive in Kauffman.
“We talk about 21 outs,” Kauffman said. “You’ve got to play the whole game. (The Warriors) made it interesting in the seventh.”
Fairfield managed just one hit in the first four innings against Westview sophomore left-hander Max Engle.
“He was the better left-hander tonight,” said Westview coach Jason Rahn, who saw Engle give up two runs in six innings and 100 pitches while striking out 10 and walking two. “He was mixing his pitches.”
In the Falcon fifth, junior Sawyer Ernsberger led off with a walk. Mitchell Miller reached on a fielder’s choice.
With one out, Cohen Yoder rapped a ground-rule double to left that knocked in Ernsberger and Miller.
Westview tallied the first run of the night in the third inning.
Braden Kauffman banged a one-out double to right. With two outs, Jaxon Engle doubled to right to score Kauffman.
“That was a big hit by Jaxon,” said Rahn. “We’ve got him the 3-hole for a reason. He’s got a good bat and he’s seeing the ball really well right now. That was obviously huge to keep us in it.”
Senior left-hander Alec Hershberger pitched the first six innings for Fairfield, striking out 11 — including his 300th career strikeout in the fourth inning (he now has 305) — while yielding one hit, six hits and one walk. He wound up with 112 pitches.
“We talked about pressure games and (Hershberger) has been in so many,” said Darin Kauffman, who saw his team moved to 6-2 in one-run games in 2023 while Westview slipped to 4-5.
Junior right-hander Landon Miller tossed the last two frames and earned the mound victory. He gave up a lead-off infield single to Matty Mortrud in the eighth, then fanned the next three hitters.
Wire (3), Jaxon Engle (2) led the Warriors’ eight-hit attack. Cohen Yoder produced two of five hits for the Falcons.
Eastside visits Westview and West Noble goes to Fairfield Thursday. A Falcon win over the Chargers would give them the outright conference championship.