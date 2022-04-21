GOSHEN – After suffering its first loss of the season against a Northeast Corner Conference opponent – a 5-0 shutout to Garrett Wednesday – Fairfield looked to get back in the win column at home against Lakeland Thursday.
The Falcons were almost perfect in all facets of the game, smothering Lakeland on the mound, in the field and in the batter’s box to win 11-0 in five innings at Fairfield High School.
“It was nice for us to kind of take care of business,” Fairfield head coach Darin Kauffman said. “It was a good win for us to stay in the hunt for the conference. It’s going to be a battle. We’ll see Garrett again right back here, so it’ll be nice to get a rematch with them.
“It was nice to get 11 runs across the plate after (Wednesday). Just to manufacture some stuff. We moved guys over, we bunted, we sacrificed, we kind of scored in a lot of different ways. Our bats were better (Thursday); they’ve been kind of up and down early in the season with being inside a lot because of the weather, but we know we have the bats to do it with the pitching and defense behind them.”
With junior Alec Hershberger on the mound, the Falcons weren’t going to need a ton of run support to pick up a bounce-back victory Thursday evening.
Hershberger pitched all five innings, allowing just one hit and striking out nine — the first time he hasn’t thrown 10 or more this season. Lakeland threatened to score only once during the game with runners on second and third in the top of the fourth, but Hershberger forced Lakeland senior Jason McBride into a groundout to end the threat.
“He pitched really well,” said Kauffman of Hershberger. “I know he had some nerves, but he just battled. He knows he has a good defense behind him. With nine strikeouts, that’s his first outing without double digits, but he said he felt pretty good and thought he had a pretty good outing. But again, he knows he has a solid defense behind him even if he doesn’t have his best stuff going.”
In the batter’s box, Fairfield saw five different players earn RBIs against Lakeland.
Senior Braylon Chupp had two, sophomore Michael Slabaugh and senior Owen Miller had one a piece and senior Casey Murray topped it all off with a three-run home run over the fence in right field to secure the run-rule victory for the Falcons in the bottom of the fifth.
Fairfield also scored three runs behind Lakeland’s defensive woes. The Lakers finished with five errors in the loss.
“Our errors have been a problem so far this season,” Lakeland head coach Michael Isaacs said. “We talk about it all the time. Fly balls need to be caught, but that’s just how it goes right now. We’re young, but the problem is my young guys aren’t the ones that are messing things up, it’s my older guys.
“It comes down to baseball IQ. You have to challenge the ball and make a play. It’s little league baseball stuff. I just get frustrated for our pitchers, because Carson (Mickem) pitched pretty good, and he should’ve been out of his inning he pitched. Jason (McBride) wasn’t on (Thursday), but he still battled and was pretty effective. You know, a ball drops at first base, a ball drops in left field. Just simple mistakes that need to be avoided.”
Knowing Lakeland’s defensive situation, Fairfield took full advantage on the base paths, stealing seven bases during the game while also moving from base-to-base when the Lakers failed to connect on throws within the infield.
“The last couple of seasons, we haven’t been as aggressive on the base paths,” Kauffman said. “But this offseason, we talked about wanting to be more aggressive for this season. So we’ve put that into our offense. That’s about as aggressive as we are probably going to be, but we just wanted to find different ways to score after what happened (Wednesday) night. We did a great job of moving guys over and getting them in.”
At 5-1, Fairfield will now get ready for a doubleheader against Concord this Saturday, while Lakeland (1-6) hopes to pick up its second win of the season against Whitko Friday.
