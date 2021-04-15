GOSHEN — Sometimes, luck just isn’t on your side.
That’s what happened to the Goshen baseball team Thursday against Elkhart. The RedHawks had runners on first and second base with no outs in the fifth inning, then the bases loaded with no outs in the sixth. In both innings, though, the home team came away with no runs.
The Lions capitalized on those missed Goshen opportunities, scoring seven runs in the final two innings to win, 10-3, in non-conference action at Phend Field.
“That’s baseball … I told (the team) ‘Don’t read too much into the scoreboard’ because we know, in our minds, that we were a lot closer than that,” Goshen coach JJ DuBois said. “So, it was just a couple of bad bounces. We didn’t make plays when we needed to and they did, and that’s how baseball works.”
Senior Cam Wiltfong was able to pitch out of both innings for Elkhart. In the bottom of the fifth inning of a 3-2 game, he induced two flyouts before recording a strikeout to end the frame.
Then, in the sixth inning, Lions third baseman Dominic Russo was able to turn a double play. The senior fielded a Noah Alford grounder, stepped on third for a force out and then fired the ball to home plate, where Elkhart catcher Vinny Ambrose tagged out RedHawk senior Noah Meikle. Nathan Pinarski then grounded out to end the scoring threat.
“What I was most pleased with was how we played, defensively, today,” Elkhart coach Scott Rost said. “We’ve really struggled the last two games; made a lot of mistakes and have been really sloppy, defensively. I was really pleased with how we played, defensively. … Dom Russo made a great play for us. We got a double play and that kind of took the momentum from them.”
“Situationally, that’s one of the best high school plays I’ve seen,” added DuBois, referencing the Russo double play. “… if that ball gets through or if he misses it or whatever, we probably score two and have first and third with nobody out.”
Elkhart’s bats woke up in the sixth inning. Wiltfong started the scoring with a solo home run to left-center field, making it a 4-2 Lion advantage at the time. That would be the last batter Goshen pitcher Mitch Daniels would face, finishing his afternoon with 5 1/3 innings pitched, striking out six batters and allowing four runs.
“We needed him to get deep into the game, and he did,” said DuBois of Daniels. “He was a little bit over the place, but (Elkhart’s) pitcher was struggling to find the zone, too. I think it was a little bit of a tight zone, and so Mitch competed through that. I think he’s one of our clear-cut starters for the rest of the season.”
Sophomore Jake Turner came in to replace Daniels. He would face four batters, but two of them came around to score. After Russo reached second base on a fielder’s choice and a wild pitch, senior Dylan Rost drove him in with an RBI single.
On the first pitch after Rost’s hit, the shortstop stole second base. The throw from Goshen catcher Thomas Castillo bounced into centerfield, however, allowing Rost to advance to third. A wild throw back in from center then allowed Rost to score, making it a 6-2 contest.
Elkhart then capitalized on multiple walks, hit batters and wild pitches to tack on four more runs in the seventh. The lone RBI hit for the Lions came from senior Graham Elli, which made it a 9-2 game at the time. Elli reached in all five plate appearances he had, driving in three runs in the process.
“Initially, we hadn’t even thought about (Elli) in that leadoff role, and we’ve had him there all four games now and he’s done a tremendous job,” Scott Rost said. “His on-base percentage is like .600 or something. It might not stay there, obviously, but he’s done a tremendous job at the top for us.”
Goshen tacked on a run in the seventh off a throwing error from Elkhart.
The RedHawks are now 4-2 on the season, while Elkhart improves to 3-1. Goshen hosts LaPorte in a doubleheader Saturday, with the first game at 11 a.m. While the RedHawks want to win both games, DuBois also has his eyes set on Northern Lakes Conference play, which begins Monday with a home game against Northridge.
“It’s tough with a doubleheader when you’ve got conference coming because you have to be smart with the pitching and all of the rules with that,” DuBois said. “Our goal is to get every pitcher in that needs work in; we’re going to try and get a lot of guys in. We want to win those games, but it’s all setting up for that Northridge game on Monday.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.