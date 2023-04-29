BENTON — After leading for the majority of the game, Fairfield saw its advantage slip away in the final two innings, giving up three runs to Eastside to lose, 3-1, in the NECC baseball tournament championship game Saturday afternoon.
The Blazers scored one run in the sixth and two in the seventh, then held the Falcons offense in-check to seal its third-straight conference tournament championship.
Eastside’s comeback started when sophomore Jayce Mayberry ripped a double to the left-center field wall with one out in the top of the sixth inning. Mayberry then advanced to third base when Loden Johnson grounded out.
With two outs in the frame, Eastside sophomore Jacob McClain tied the game, ripping a single off Fairfield starting pitcher Alec Hershberger to score Mayberry.
The seventh-inning rally also started with one out. This time, it was junior Wyatt Davis cranking a triple, with the ball falling just short of a diving Keegan Miller in right field for the Falcons and rolling all the way to the wall.
After Zac Davis was hit by a pitch, the top of the order came up for the Blazers. This led to a conference at the mound with Fairfield head coach Darin Kauffman, Hershberger and the rest of the Fairfield infielders. While a pitching change could have happened, Kauffman decided to keep his ace pitcher in the game.
“He’s a senior; he wants this game,” said Kauffman of Hershberger. “I’m going to ride him as long as he can. If he wants the ball, he gets it. He deserves that opportunity. I asked him, he said, ‘I want the ball,’ and I said, ‘OK.’ … If it had been anybody else, we probably would’ve pulled them.”
Up next was Ryder Reed. On a 2-1 pitch, Reed hit a groundball right back to Hershberger on the mound. The senior then forced Wyatt Davis into a rundown, ultimately being the one to tag him out. During the exchange, Zac Davis advanced to third, while Reed stayed at first base.
Before another pitch could be thrown, Reed moved to second base on a defensive indifference, with Fairfield electing not to try and throw him out in order to not let Zac Davis score.
With runners on second and third, it would be Mayberry stepping up for the visitors. On the first pitch of the at-bat, he hit a bloop single into centerfield that landed in between three Fairfield players. Both Zac Davis and Reed scored, sending the Eastside dugout into frenzy.
“Centerfielder went back, kind of slipped a little bit and it didn’t help him read it right,” said Kauffman of the game-winning play for Eastside. “I thought it was going to be a routine play, and it ended up being not. Sometimes, adjusting to playing on turf is different. Sawyer (Ernsberger) is a great outfielder. I know we wouldn’t want anyone else out there.”
Fairfield threatened to score in the bottom of the seventh. After Eli Miller was hit by a pitch to start the frame, Eastside coach Cade Willard called upon Mayberry to close the game, replacing starting pitcher Caeden Moughler. After recording an out, Mitchell Miller smacked a single to right field, bringing the winning run to the plate.
Unfortunately for the home team, Mayberry sat down the next two batters in order to end the game.
The Falcons left six runners on base, including two each in the fourth and seventh innings. In the fourth, Fairfield was able to get runners to second and third base with two outs before Moughler wiggled out of the jam by striking out Landon Miller.
“They scored three runs with two outs, and we didn’t have the big hit,” Kauffman said. “If we get a hit (in the fourth), it changes the game. One hit in baseball can make a huge difference. With Eastside, we knew one run was not going to be enough.”
The late Eastside rally spoiled a strong pitching performance from Hershberger. The senior had a no-hitter going through 5 1/3rd innings, with the only baserunners he allowed during that time coming via hitting three batters.
For the game, Hershberger pitched all seven innings, allowing five hits, three runs (all earned) while striking out 10 Eastside hitters.
“He was mixing all of his pitches in,” said Kauffman of Hershberger’s performance. “His fastball looked really good. He felt really good. I think he got a little bit tired there maybe at the end. He said he was fine, but I could tell he was pressing a little bit.”
Fairfield’s lone run came in the bottom of the first inning. Cohen Yoder and Michael Slabaugh led off the frame with back-to-back singles. Owen Garrison then laid down a sacrifice bunt, moving both runners up 90 feet. Yoder would then score on an RBI groundout from Sawyer Ernsberger.
The victory for Eastside capped off a crazy two days for them. Weather on Friday moved both semifinal games to Fairfield’s new turf field. The first semifinal contest between the Falcons and Westview went nearly three hours, meaning the second game between Lakeland and Eastside didn’t start until closer to 9 p.m.
That game then went two-and-a-half hours, which led to the Eastside team not returning to Butler until 1 a.m. early Saturday. They then left at 10 a.m. Saturday to get back to Fairfield for the noon championship game.
“It was a battle, but we wanted to play and this was our only option; so, we played,” Willard said. “Proud of our guys this whole week. It was a challenge, it was a battle, but it was a good week.”
Both teams will face each other again on Tuesday in Butler. They are two of the three remaining undefeated NECC teams in regular season play, along with Westview.