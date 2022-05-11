GOSHEN — Eastside broke open a close game with five runs in the sixth inning on the way to besting Fairfield 9-3 Wednesday in Northeast Corner Conference baseball action.
The Blazers took a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Jace Mayberry was hit by a pitch and courtesy runner Johnny Eck later scored on a bases-loaded walk.
Eastside bundled five hits and took advantage of two Fairfield fielding errors in the sixth for a 6-0 advantage.
“It was close and we had that one inning get away from us,” Falcons coach Darin Kauffman said. “I feel like our guys battled. We made (Eastside starting pitcher Owen) Willard work. When it came down to it, Willard got the big pitch to get out of most of those innings.
“That’s why he’s one of the best pitchers in the state.”
Said Blazers coach Aaron Willard, “In a high-pressure game like that, every play seems to be big. We like to pressure people (by putting the ball in-play).”
Eastside scored three more runs in the seventh to go up 9-0. The Falcons tallied three in the bottom half of the inning, with four of their six hits coming during the frame.
The contest between teams receiving votes in this week’s Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 3A poll featured Willard, who is now 4-0, pitching for the Blazers and left-hander Alec Hershberger for Fairfield.
Willard, a Purdue Fort Wayne commit who pitched his team to a Class 2A IHSAA state runner-up finish in 2021, allowed baserunners in every inning but the first, but kept wiggling out of trouble. The Falcons left runners at second base in the second through fifth stanzas and one at first base in the sixth.
Hershberger (3-2) worked six innings and gave up six runs (one earned) with 11 strikeouts, two walks and two hit batsmen over 106 pitches.
“It was a hot, humid night,” Aaron Willard said. “Both those pitchers wore down.”
On the season, Hershberger has 65 strikeouts and 13 walks in 34 innings. He has given up 12 runs (six earned).
In the Fairfield seventh, the Falcons’ Luke Mast collected an infield single and Dylan Weaver and Michael Slabaugh followed with singles to left to load the bases and Willard was lifted from the mound for Ryder Reed.
Owen Miller singled in Mast. Owen Garrison then put the ball in play and an Eastside error allowed Mast and Weaver to score.
It’s possible that Eastside and Fairfield could meet again in the postseason. For that to happen, the Blazers and Falcons would have to win their sectionals and advance to IHSAA regional play.
Going into Wednesday, Garrett led the NECC race at 7-1, followed by Fremont 6-1 and Eastside, Westview and Fairfield both at 5-1. The Blazers are now 14-4 overall and 6-1 in the conference while the Falcons dropped to 11-4 and 5-2.
Another NECC home contest awaits Fairfield Thursday when Prairie Heights visits for a 5:30 p.m. contest.
