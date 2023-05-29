NAPPANEE – Two of the smallest players on the diamond made some of the biggest plays on the grandest stage.
Reese Rouch and Deegan Munk buoyed the bottom of East Noble’s batting order to championship form to help the Knights to its first baseball sectional title since 1995, a 5-0 win over Fairfield in the Class 3A, Sectional 22 championship game Monday afternoon at NorthWood's Field of Dreams complex.
Rouch, standing 5-8 to the wall ruler, drove in three while Munk, every bit of his 5-2 frame, added a key sacrifice bunt RBI to push the Knights to the shocking upset.
In the fourth inning of a scoreless game, a huge one-out error at shortstop on a tailor-made double play ball put two on for the Knights. After a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases, Rouch laced a seeing-eye single to right to bring in two to open the scoring. Munk then laid down a perfect bunt to bring in another run, a stunning 3-0 lead in the fourth.
Another Rouch single in the sixth brought in the fourth run, and a wild pitch a batter later made it 5-0 as East Noble’s sun-drenched faithful were officially feeling the championship fever.
“The bottom of their order scored all five of their runs: seven, eight, nine,” Fairfield head coach Darin Kauffman said. “Their nine-hole had two huge hits, that was the key to the game.”
The run support was more than enough for Knights starter Luke Mast. The burly lefty didn’t overpower the Falcons or try to outsmart them, but rather, just peppered the zone with strikes. Mast hit the zone enough to strike out 11 over six innings as the Fairfield batters became more and more frustrated with each trip to the plate.
Mast wasn’t unsolvable, however, as Fairfield left runners on base in five of the six innings while he was working. The fourth had Keegan Miller make it to second with one out, only to be stranded there, and Fairfield left two on in the fifth when Mast worked out of a pickle after getting Michael Slabaugh to pop out to second.
Fairfield also left two on in the sixth trying to mount a rally, with Mast striking out Landon Miller as the potential tying run.
After winning 12 of its past 13 games, Kauffman noted the pressure East Noble put on his team was a somewhat new feeling.
“We won a lot of games, 12 in a row, win a lot late in the year where we are ahead most of the time,” Kauffman said. “We haven’t been down five since the beginning of the year, maybe before that. It’s been a great stretch for us. We just ran into a one-and-done tournament where anything can happen in one game. Baseball is a crazy game, and (Monday), they played better than we did and they deserved to win, for sure.”
The outing by Fairfield starter Keegan Miller wasn’t bad, allowing just three hits and fanning seven over 5.1 innings, but the loss became his first of the season (8-1).
Fairfield bows out of the state tournament after a program-tying mark of 24 wins (24-7 overall) and winners of the NECC regular season conference title for the first time in a decade.
East Noble (13-16) will advance to meet Heritage (18-7) in the regional round this weekend.