ELKHART — A more talented roster from Concord overwhelmed an inexperienced Bethany Christian team that just couldn’t seem to get out of its own way on a very windy Thursday evening at Concord High School.
The Bruins kept the game close with Beck Willems on the mound during the first two innings — two earned runs, one hit, six strikeouts — but the wheels fell off after he was replaced going into the third.
Concord would take advantage of the replacements as a combined 16 runs would come across the plate for the Minutemen during the third and fourth innings to force a run-rule shortened game, winning 18-1 over Bethany after four and-a-half innings.
“Our pitching was really solid (Thursday), and we made all of our plays in the field,” Concord head coach Greg Hughes said. “I don’t think I saw any (errors), so that was really good. I still think we need to continue working on our approaches at the plate. Sometimes we aren’t hitting the ball hard enough or often enough, and we take too many strikes. But sometimes in a game like this, it’s hard to judge things like that with all the young guys we got to bring in. We got to play a lot of freshmen out there, and they did good.”
Bethany’s facing a limited roster that doesn’t have a full amount of baseball experience across the board. With limited numbers and multiple upperclassmen from last season either graduated or choosing not to play this season, the Bruins are just focusing on what they can control moving forward.
“We lost three really good seniors,” Bethany head coach Jim Kraft said. “And we had a couple seniors this year that chose not to come out. So we just have a senior, a junior, a bunch of sophomores and a couple freshmen.
“I just told them after the game that I keep score a little differently in my head, and that it didn’t feel like an 18-1 game. We have two conference games coming up on Friday and Saturday, so I had to save enough pitching to get through this weekend, so that really limited us (Thursday). So based on who we threw out there, I understood some of those tough innings.”
Despite the subtraction of multiple strong and experienced players from a year ago, the Bruins (1-1) appeared ready to give Concord (2-2) all it could handle Thursday early on.
Bethany threatened to score first in the game after Willems doubled to put runners on second and third with two outs in the top of the first, but a ground out by Kyle Bower ended the threat for the Bruins.
In the bottom half of the inning, Concord took advantage of a couple walks given up by Willems, scoring two on an RBI single off the bat of Hunter Dutton to surge ahead, 2-0, after one.
Dutton had three RBIs in the batter’s box and pitched three scoreless innings on the mound during the team’s second victory of the season.
“That’s not a game he’s typically going to pitch in, but because of the postponements and spring break, he hasn’t pitched in two weeks,” said Hughes of Dutton. “Before conference next week, I wanted to get him some pitches on the mound. At the plate, we’ve been working hard with him. We needed to be better at the plate, and I thought his approach was a lot better (Thursday).”
After Willems was relieved at the beginning of the third inning, the contest quickly got out of hand for the Bruins.
Bethany had four different pitchers take the mound during the last two innings, and all four combined to give up 16 runs (9 earned), eight hits, nine walks and multiple balks during those frames.
Concord’s bats cashed in with Zach Pedzinski (3), Mitchell Whitehead (2), Josh Creek (1), Bryce Ramirez (1), Braedon Messenger (1), Nathan Schoenherr (1) and Dutton (1) all picking up RBIs during the third and fourth innings.
The Bruins did manage to avoid the shutout late after an RBI single by James Lind scored Jacoby Reinhardt in the top of the fifth.
“They stayed tough and fought,” said Kraft of his team. “The fact that we were able to push a run across during that last inning was big. We talked about just trying to play like the score is zero to zero and understand that in some games, the score isn’t totally indicative of things. That’s a really good team over there, and I like Greg (Hughes)’s program a lot.”
Concord now prepares for a doubleheader with Prairie Heights Saturday before Northern Lakes Conference play gets started next week, while Bethany will play Argos twice over the coming days Friday and Saturday.
