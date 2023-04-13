DUNLAP — After two close losses to begin the season, Concord coach Greg Hughes was happy to get a win Thursday — even if he wasn’t completely satisfied with his team’s performance.
The Minutemen were able to score nine runs across the first two innings against Bethany Christian, ultimately going on to win, 12-2, in five innings via the mercy rule.
Concord lost Lakeland, 4-3, March 28 and South Bend St. Joseph, 8-7, Tuesday, with both losses being games the Minutemen were tied with their opponents through six innings.
“I’ll be honest: we were more pleased with how we played the first two games than we did (Thursday),” Hughes said. “We missed too many signs and had poor execution on some things, but sometimes you just need a win no matter what.”
Bethany Christian (2-1) had a chance to take the early lead in the top of the first inning. Junior Carter Miller drew a leadoff walk, then advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt from Zach Reiff. This brought up junior Tyson Chupp, who hit a groundball to the shortstop.
Miller tried to advance to third base on the play, but got caught in a rundown before being tagged out by Minutemen sophomore Myles Jones. Chupp was able to advance to second base because of this.
Chupp then reached third base via a steal. Unfortunately for the visitors, that’s the farthest Chupp would reach, as Jones was able to strike out Bruins senior Breece Erickson to end the frame.
The Minutemen responded by scoring five in the bottom half of the first inning. Sophomore Enmanuel Rosa Marmolejos delivered the first big hit, smacking an RBI single to score senior Nathan Schoenherr. In the next at-bat, junior Andrew Kavanaugh was able to reach on an error, which allowed freshman Jordan Flores to cross home plate.
The home team then got some separation with two outs in the inning. With the bases loaded, sophomore John Borowiec smashed a three-RBI double to the right field wall, scoring Rosa Marmolejos, Kavanaugh and senior Landon Adkins.
“We needed that,” said Hughes of Borowiec’s double. “We wanted to get out early, especially when you’re starting young kids on the mound like we were; get them that big lead early to help them relax some.”
The Bruins moved another runner to third base in the second inning when junior Kyle Boyer drew a leadoff walk, then advanced to second base on a bad pickoff attempt and third on a balk. He wouldn’t score, though, as Jones worked out of another jam.
Concord then put four more runs on the board in the bottom half of the second. Flores had an RBI double to score Schoenherr, Rosa Marmolejos reached on an error that scored Flores, sophomore Josh Creek had an RBI groundout and Kavanaugh scored on a passed ball.
The Bruins — specifically Miller — had more baserunning issues in the third. With Miller on second base with one out, Reiff struck out. The third strike, however, went all the way to the backstop, with Miller advancing to third base.
Seeing the Creek struggle to find the ball, Bethany Christian coach Jim Kraft got aggressive and sent Miller home to try to score. Creek recovered in time, however, throwing it to the pitcher who was covering home plate, freshman Joey Hauger, who tagged out Miller to end the inning.
“I ran some guys into outs,” Kraft admitted. “We talked about how that could’ve been a little bit different if we had better jumps, or what might have been able to happen after that had I not sent them … For us, since I’ve been at Bethany, we play a lot of small ball and we take those extra bases whenever we can. Usually, I like my chances with them.”
Concord scored its 10th run on an RBI double from Rosa Marmolejos in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The Bruins then scraped together two runs in the fifth to extend the game a little bit. Miller laid down a sacrifice bunt with the bases loaded and one out, which scored sophomore Jacoby Reinhardt. Another sophomore, Ayden Falcon, then scored on a wild pitch from Borowiec.
“We got down 9-0, and I’m really happy that we settled down after that,” Kraft said. “We had better at-bats; had some guys on base, moved some guys and then finally manufactured a couple of runs there. So, there are some positives there after a rough start.”
Concord ended the game with three-straight hits. Borowiec singled, then stole second base. Freshman Mark Herman then singled as well, advancing Borowiec to third. After Herman also stole second base, both played moved up another 90 feet on a wild pitch from Miller, scoring Borowiec.
Sophomore Garrett Stewart then ended the game with a triple to the right-center field wall, easily scoring Herman.
“It’s easy sometimes when you get up big, no matter who you’re playing, to relax a little bit,” Hughes said. “Those of us who’ve played a lot of baseball know that a game can change quick, and so we have to learn how to get a lead and keep the foot on the pedal.”
Both teams are back in action Friday. Bethany Christian hosts Argos in a Hoosier Plains Conference game, while Concord has a non-conference home contest with Mishawaka Marian.