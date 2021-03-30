ELKHART — After a nearly two-year wait, Concord coach Greg Hughes finally got to make his coaching debut for the Minutemen on Tuesday.
He’d probably tell you it was well worth the wait after his team dominated Lakeland in Tuesday’s season opener, winning 11-1 after run-ruling the Lakers during the bottom of the sixth.
“It felt great,” said Hughes of the season-opening win. “They’ve been wanting to play for a long time, and so have us coaches, so it was good to compete against somebody else. We didn’t even have a scrimmage this year, just intra-squad stuff, so it was nice going up against somebody else for a change.”
Concord senior pitcher Dalton Swineheart had a strong outing for his team, pitching all six innings. He gave up just two hits and one unearned run while pounding the strike zone the entire contest. Swineheart would end the game with 14 strikeouts and no walks.
“He really got on top (in the count) early,” said Hughes when asked what made his starting pitcher so effective. “Right now, especially after two years, we know pitchers are a little ahead of hitters. So as long as we can keep pumping in strikes and stay ahead of hitters, I think we’ll be okay (on the mound).”
“(Swineheart)’s speed kind of threw us off a little bit,” Lakeland coach Michael Isaacs added. “We haven’t seen that type of speed coming at us this year yet. … He took command of the game right away, and we didn’t even know when the fastball was coming. Second time through, we did a better job of making contact, but we just didn’t get enough hits tonight.”
What would eventually become a blowout was a very competitive game through the first couple of innings.
The Minutemen got on the board in the bottom of the second after the first of seven errors committed by the Lakers allowed Swineheart to score from second base to put his team up 1-0 early.
The Lakers evened the score at one during the top of the third after a fly ball by Colton Isaacs got past Concord right fielder Zach Pedzinski, allowing Isaacs to scramble all the way to third base. He’d score during the next at-bat after a wild pitch from Swineheart got past catcher Griffin Swartout at the plate.
The bottom of the third is when a competitive game started to shift to a blowout.
The Minutemen scored four runs during the frame, all with two outs. Swartout broke the tie with a two-RBI double to center that scored Kayden Cain and Swineheart. Later in the inning, Hunter Dutton brought in a run off of his line drive into right field and would later score himself to make it 5-1 after a ground ball hit by Dom Starett that found its way into left field.
In the bottom of the sixth, Concord scored five runs on four hits, taking advantage of Lakeland reliever Caden Caballero (0.1 IP, 5 hits, 5 runs, 2 walks).
Three different Minutemen had RBI’s, with Starrett’s base knock out to left field that scored Swartout and then Dutton after a bad throw into the infield from Lakeland’s Brayden Bontrager, being the game clincher.
“That’s what we talked about, just put the ball in play,” Hughes said. “Make the defense make a play on you. Put some pressure on the defense, and I thought we did a good job of that by hitting, and I thought we put a lot of pressure on them on the base paths as well.”
Seven of the 10 batters the Minutemen sent to the plate on Tuesday had at least one hit, with Swartout leading the team with three RBI in the team’s first performance of the 2021 season.
The win gives Concord half of its win total from 2019, a season in which it went 2-19.
After a 14-2 win over Elkhart Christian to open the season, Lakeland now has to clean up the mistakes and mental errors and prepare to bounce back against Jimtown on Wednesday.
“My message to them was you play like you practice,” Isaacs said. “We haven’t been the sharpest in practice. We’ve had to talk to the seniors and challenge them a little bit. The mental stuff just should never happen. … (Concord) dictated play, and I want to commend their coach for the way he has really turned things around since the last time we were here two years ago.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.