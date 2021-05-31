TOPEKA — One bad half inning. That’s all it took for Westview’s hopes of a sectional championship victory to disappear like a mirage.
After scoring five unanswered runs combined in the third and fourth innings to build a two-run lead over Central Noble, all the momentum disappeared in the top of the fifth. The Warriors allowed eight runs on just three hits due to a plethora of self-inflicted wounds in the field and on the mound.
The hole would prove too deep to dig out of, as Westview would fall to the Cougars 11-6 in the Class 2A, Sectional 35 final at Westview High School on Monday.
“We were prepared mentally and physically and had everybody ready to go on the mound that we could,” Westview coach Jason Rahn said. “I was surprised with how we came out after gaining momentum and taking that two-run lead. (Ben Byrkett) wasn’t as sharp as he usually is on the mound. But with that being said, it wasn’t all on him. Four errors, two walks and two hits in one inning were the result of eight runs. That’s just unacceptable, and you’re not going to win that way. And unfortunately, we can chalk up a lot of our losses to stuff like that.”
The Cougars looked primed to put the Warriors away early at the midway point of the third inning. Central Noble scored two runs on three hits in the top of the second off of Westview starter Matt Mortrud.
With the bases juiced, Central Noble scored its first run of the game on a wild pitch that brought in Cade Weber. During the same at-bat, an infield hit from Aidan Dreibelbis added another run after Tyler Shisler sprinted in from third.
Despite giving up a couple of runs, the damage could’ve been much worse. Mortrud managed to get out of a bases-loaded jam with one out later in the frame. A fielder’s choice at home and a pop out on back-to-back at-bats for the Cougars held the deficit to two for the Warriors.
Central Noble added another run during the top of the third when Will Hoover blasted a high fly ball over the fence in center to make it 3-0. The next half inning though, Westview would finally have an answer.
With runners on second and third and one out, Braden Kauffman’s single to center field scored Jordan Schrock to plate Westview’s first run of the game. During the next at-bat, Nick Mortrud’s routine ground ball turned into anything but routine after Central Noble third baseman Jaxon Copas’ throw couldn’t be hauled in at first. Byrkett would score on the error and the Warriors were down just one run after three innings.
The fireworks continued for Westview during the bottom portion of the fourth inning. The Warriors produced three runs on four hits as things continued to turn in their favor.
With runners on the corners and one out, Schrock’s perfectly placed bunt down the third-base line resulted in a run scored by Easton Bontrager to tie the game at three. During the same play, another bad throw from Copas to first base resulted in Mason Atra scoring all the way from second. The next at-bat saw Byrkett bring home Schrock on an RBI single that was punched through the middle of the infield and into center field.
Heading into the fifth with a two-run lead, the Warriors had an opportunity to close the door on Central Noble in the final innings. Instead, some old demons came back to haunt Westview when it could least afford it.
With the bases loaded and no outs, the offensive clinic for Central Noble got underway. A fielder’s choice started the scoring when Shisler scampered home from third after Kauffman from Westview chose to throw late to first instead of home. That throw would get away from first base and allow the Cougars to tie the game with Lance Krider flying home from second.
Central Noble regained the lead on an RBI double by Chase Spencer to go up 6-5 and would score five more runs as the half inning dragged on. Only two of those would be earned as the Cougars took advantage of Westview’s inconsistencies on the mound and in the field. Overall, Central Noble sent 12 batters to the plate during the top of the fifth.
“Nobody wants to make mistakes,” Rahn said. “But when it comes down to it, we can’t afford an inning like that. As a coach, you wish you could just call a timeout and bring them all off for a second. But you have to fight through it and figure it out. … We can’t just come back (next season) and repeat stuff like that. We have too much talent with our younger guys to make those kind of mistakes.”
Westview’s season ends at 7-18 after an up-and-down year that was decimated at times by missing pieces, youth and the self-inflicted wounds that cost them a sectional championship on Monday. The Warriors only lose a few seniors from this year’s roster, and coach Rahn feels good about the young talent that’s seen a lot of growth this year heading into 2022.
“The expectations are very high for this group,” said Rahn when asked about next season. “We also have a few young guys coming in that we think could maybe help right away. … We’ll just have to continue to grind and get better. Hopefully things like this last with us, just as a reminder of why we work our butts off. These aren’t good feelings right now, especially with the seniors. We’re really going to miss them.”
