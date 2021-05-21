GOSHEN – After starting the season well by winning seven of their first eight games, the Bethany Christian baseball team has struggled to maintain that consistent success as the regular season winds down.
Coming into Friday’s game against Fremont, the Bruins had lost five of seven. Unfortunately for coach Jim Kraft and his group, that now sits at six of eight after Bethany fell 11-1 in six innings to the Eagles at home.
“They’re just a really good hitting team and a very disciplined team,” said Kraft of Fremont. “We know they aren’t going to make a ton of mistakes. We hope to see them next week, because that means we made a deep run in the sectional. We’re hoping we get to face them again, but we just know that when we play them that we have to be almost perfect because they’re going to be.”
The Eagles (20-5) came into the game riding an 11-game winning streak that dated back to May 1. They showcased why they’ve been so unbeatable in all facets against the Bruins (11-9) on Friday night.
Fremont got started early by scoring its first run in the top of the first to take an early lead. Kameron Colclasure tee’d off on a 3-2 pitch from Tyson Chupp that flew over the fence in center.
After that one mistake, Chupp gave up only one run on three hits against a very potent batting lineup. The freshman pitched four innings, giving up two earned runs on four hits while walking just one.
“We’d like him to pitch on Monday night (against Fairfield),” said Kraft of Chupp’s limited pitch count. “Keeping some guys under their pitches, so that they could pitch against Fairfield was kind of the plan. … But Tyson’s been doing a phenomenal job during his first year pitching. You saw (Friday), he kept them off balance; he mixes his pitches and his speeds well. He could’ve went a little deeper and maybe we would’ve held them off a little longer. In the big scheme of things though, we did what we wanted to do.”
While Chupp kept his team in the contest through four innings, the Bethany bats weren’t manufacturing anything. The Bruins only managed one run on two hits with the lone score of the contest coming with two outs in the bottom of the sixth.
The Eagles threw three different pitchers out on the mound throughout the game. Robert Skorupski (2.1 IP, no runs, no hits, one walk and four strikeouts), Evan Towns (3.1 IP, one earned run, two hits, no walks and two strikeouts) and Colclasure (who helped record the final out in the bottom of the sixth) all successfully kept the Bruins off balance at the plate.
The only bright spot for Bethany came from Beck Willems, who had one of the two hits along with the only RBI of the game for his team.
“(Friday), even though we didn’t have a lot of hits, we had some solid line drives out to center field,” Kraft said. “It’s encouraging where we hit the ball. They didn’t all drop, but we were moving the ball. So I feel pretty good about what we did. I’d like a few more of those to drop or sneak through the infield, but it wasn’t bad for us.”
The Eagles put a once competitive game out of reach after Chupp was pulled. Reliever Carter Miller came in from second base and couldn’t sustain the momentum his starter produced from his outing. Fremont built the lead to 8-0 after six runs came across to score during the top of the fifth.
Miller pitched just one inning for the Bruins, and the freshman gave up six earned runs on seven hits.
Fremont scored three more in the sixth against Willems (1 IP, three runs on four hits) and held on to that lead to run-rule their opponent after six innings.
The Bruins have one more regular season game before they face Fort Wayne Canterbury in Game 1 of the Class 1A, Sectional 51 at Fremont next week.
“What’s been a bit deceiving is that the front portion of our schedule was loaded with teams we should beat, and the back portion has been teams we’d like to beat,” Kraft said. “This is the first year that I’ve been here where nobody’s finished us off in five innings. So playing Wawasee to seven innings, Goshen to seven innings and Westview to seven innings I think helps (for the postseason). We aren’t competing against their number one’s, but we’re still competing and seeing kind of where we want to get.”
