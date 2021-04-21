GOSHEN — Bethany Christian’s first Hoosier Plains Conference contest of the season on Wednesday night couldn’t have gone much better in the eyes of coach Jim Kraft or anybody associated with the Bruins.
Bethany baseball and softball each took on Argos at home, with both Bruin teams coming away with victories after outscoring the Dragons by a combined score of 44-12. While softball’s 21-11 win was impressive, baseball dominated its under-matched opponent 23-1 in five innings to improve to 3-0 this season.
“We’ve had a couple 5-2 games so far this season, the only two games we’ve played to this point,” Kraft said. “So this was actually the first game I got the chance to sub, and I got everybody in. All of the subs either got on base or put the bat on the ball. I was pretty proud that after not playing all year, that they were ready to go. … The starters that they came in for really cheered them on. I was proud of the attitudes, and the way we kept going tonight.”
Eleven total Bruins recorded hits on Wednesday night in a performance sure to give Kraft and the rest of his coaching staff some confidence heading into the middle part of the season.
In addition to outscoring Argos by 22, Bethany outhit the Dragons 19-2. They were cleaner in the field as well, with Argos committing four errors to Bethany’s zero.
“I know it’s baseball, and I’m sure weird things will happen,” Kraft said. “But so far this year, we’ve played pretty well defensively and pretty clean. And really, this game was kind of indicative of how we’ve played (this season). We’ve had some good at-bats, our defense has been good, and the pitchers have taken care of business. I hope we can keep up the good work.”
Oddly enough on Wednesday, Argos took the first lead of the game in the top of the first. Junior Dylan Kindig doubled to right off of Bethany right-hander Tony Moser to put him and teammate Kole Burkholder at second and third with two outs. Next at-bat, Burkholder would score from third after a passed ball got away from Bethany catcher Tyson Miller.
That 1-0 advantage would be short lived once Bethany had its own opportunity to answer.
During the bottom of the first, the Bruins put four on the board against Burkholder, highlighted by a two-RBI double from junior Beck Willems that scored freshman Tyson Chupp and Moser.
The Bruins continued to pour it on during the bottom of the second by adding five runs on five hits during the frame. Senior Ethan Boyer had a two-RBI double that scored Miller and Willems. Later in the inning, Breece Erickson’s single to right brought in Moser and Boyer.
Over the final three frames, the Bruins added a combined 14 runs to seal the run-rule finish after five.
Bethany Christian’s baseball program hasn’t seen much success during its existence, but this group of Bruins has taken a step toward potentially changing that idea. If they continue to win, this group could be the first in at least 25 years to finish a season with a winning record.
“That’s what we talk about,” said Kraft when asked if this particular team can be special. “We want to get better every game. This is our first year in a conference, so winning the conference is one of our goals this season.
“We also want to be in a position to contend for a sectional title. There’s some pretty good teams in our sectional with Fremont and Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, but we want to be able to compete with those teams. And to compete, we’ve got to continue getting better every game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.