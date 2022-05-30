The Bethany Christian baseball team was able to beat Fort Wayne Canterbury, 5-4, in a Class 1A, Sectional 51 semifinal game before losing to Fremont, 23-2, in the final Monday at Fremont High School.
In the earlier semifinal game, the Bruins rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to beat Canterbury. The big hit of the contest came from Jacoby Reinhardt, who laced a two-out double in the bottom of the sixth inning to score teammate Beck Willems, putting Bethany ahead 4-3 at the time.
The Bruins would then add another run in the frame before holding off a Canterbury comeback attempt in the top of the seventh. Tyson Chupp pitched the full game for his team, striking out eight batters along the way.
Unfortunately for Bethany, they would run into a superior Eagles team in the championship game. Fremont scored six runs each in the first, third and fourth innings, then added five more in the top of the fifth. The Bruins' only two runs came in the bottom of the first when Willems delivered an RBI groundout, followed by Breece Erickson scoring on a wild pitch.
With the loss, Bethany Christian concludes its season with a 10-15 record.