The 2023 IHSAA baseball state tournament pairings were released Sunday night.
The tournament doesn’t begin until Wednesday, May 24. It’s also a different tournament this year than in year’s past.
Sectionals remain the same, with games going from the 24th until Memorial Day Monday of May 29. However, much like the basketball and softball state tournaments, baseball has now adopted a one-game regional championship setup, with the semi-state now being a four-team, three-game format.
One-game regionals will be played on Saturday, June 3. There are a total of eight host sites in the North, with two games being played at each location. Which teams go to which site and what time they’ll play will be determined after all the sectional champions have been crowned. The eight northern regional locations are LaPorte, South Bend Clay, Plymouth, Griffith, Oak Hill, Logansport, Lafayette Jefferson and Lafayette Central Catholic.
Semi-states will then be held on Saturday, June 10. Which teams go to which semi-state location won’t be announced until after the regional championship games. The fourth northern semi-state hosts are LaPorte, Lafayette, Kokomo and Oak Hill.
The state finals will be played Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17 at Victory Field in Indianapolis. Two games will be played on each day, with those being announced once the semi-state champions are crowned.
Here are the sectional pairings for Goshen News area teams. The full pairings can be found here.
Note: this story will be updated with dates and times once they become official. Team records will be added before the postseason begins.
CLASS 4A, SECTIONAL 4 AT NORTHRIDGE (6 teams)
Game 1: Northridge vs. Warsaw
Game 2: Concord vs. Penn
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 4: Goshen vs. Elkhart
Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 19 AT MISHAWAKA MARIAN (6 teams)
Game 1: Jimtown vs. SB Washington
Game 2: SB St. Joseph vs. SB Clay
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 4: SB Riley vs. Mishawaka Marian
Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 22 AT NORTHWOOD (6 teams)
Game 1: West Noble vs. Lakeland
Game 2: Wawasee vs. East Noble
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 4: Fairfield vs. NorthWood
Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
CLASS 2A, SECTIONAL 38 AT WESTVIEW (6 teams)
Game 1: Churubusco vs. Westview
Game 2: Prairie Heights vs. Eastside
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 4: Whitko vs. Central Noble
Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
CLASS 1A, SECTIONAL 51 AT FREMONT (7 teams)
Game 1: Bethany Christian vs. FW Canterbury
Game 2: Hamilton vs. Lakewood Park Christian
Game 3: Elkhart Christian vs. Fremont
Game 4: FW Blackhawk Christian vs. Game 1 winner
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Championship: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner