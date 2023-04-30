Northridge senior Kaden Plank

Northridge senior Kaden Plank (8) throws a pitch during Friday’s game against Mishawaka at Baker Park in Mishawaka.

 Joseph Weiser | The Goshen News

The 2023 IHSAA baseball state tournament pairings were released Sunday night.

The tournament doesn’t begin until Wednesday, May 24. It’s also a different tournament this year than in year’s past.

Sectionals remain the same, with games going from the 24th until Memorial Day Monday of May 29. However, much like the basketball and softball state tournaments, baseball has now adopted a one-game regional championship setup, with the semi-state now being a four-team, three-game format.

One-game regionals will be played on Saturday, June 3. There are a total of eight host sites in the North, with two games being played at each location. Which teams go to which site and what time they’ll play will be determined after all the sectional champions have been crowned. The eight northern regional locations are LaPorte, South Bend Clay, Plymouth, Griffith, Oak Hill, Logansport, Lafayette Jefferson and Lafayette Central Catholic.

Semi-states will then be held on Saturday, June 10. Which teams go to which semi-state location won’t be announced until after the regional championship games. The fourth northern semi-state hosts are LaPorte, Lafayette, Kokomo and Oak Hill.

The state finals will be played Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17 at Victory Field in Indianapolis. Two games will be played on each day, with those being announced once the semi-state champions are crowned.

Here are the sectional pairings for Goshen News area teams. The full pairings can be found here.

Note: this story will be updated with dates and times once they become official. Team records will be added before the postseason begins.

CLASS 4A, SECTIONAL 4 AT NORTHRIDGE (6 teams)

Game 1: Northridge vs. Warsaw

Game 2: Concord vs. Penn

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4: Goshen vs. Elkhart

Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 19 AT MISHAWAKA MARIAN (6 teams)

Game 1: Jimtown vs. SB Washington

Game 2: SB St. Joseph vs. SB Clay

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4: SB Riley vs. Mishawaka Marian

Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 22 AT NORTHWOOD (6 teams)

Game 1: West Noble vs. Lakeland

Game 2: Wawasee vs. East Noble

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4: Fairfield vs. NorthWood

Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

CLASS 2A, SECTIONAL 38 AT WESTVIEW (6 teams)

Game 1: Churubusco vs. Westview

Game 2: Prairie Heights vs. Eastside

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4: Whitko vs. Central Noble

Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

CLASS 1A, SECTIONAL 51 AT FREMONT (7 teams)

Game 1: Bethany Christian vs. FW Canterbury

Game 2: Hamilton vs. Lakewood Park Christian

Game 3: Elkhart Christian vs. Fremont

Game 4: FW Blackhawk Christian vs. Game 1 winner

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Championship: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you