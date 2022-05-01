Along with releasing its softball sectional pairings, the IHSAA also announced the 2022 baseball sectional brackets Sunday night.
The state baseball tournament is set to start on Wednesday, May 25 with sectional contests. All sectional championship games are scheduled for Memorial Day once again this year, which is on May 30. The two-game regional is Saturday, June 4, the one-game semistate on Saturday, June 11 and the state championship games on Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18 at Victory Field in Indianapolis.
For The Goshen News coverage area, sectionals will be played at Penn (4A), Jimtown (3A), Westview (2A) and Fremont (1A). The 4A regional is hosted by LaPorte, 3A at Oak Hill, 2A at Whiting and 1A at South Bend Washington. Potential north semistate hosts are LaPorte and Kokomo.
Below are the pairings for the four TGN area sectionals. The full brackets can be found on the IHSAA website, ihsaa.org.
Note: the 2A sectional at Westview was the only one to have a fully set schedule for its sectional as of The Goshen News’ print deadline Sunday.
CLASS 4A, SECTIONAL 4 AT PENN HIGH SCHOOL (6 teams)
Elkhart is the defending sectional champion
Game 1: Goshen vs. Warsaw, Thursday, May 26, time TBA
Game 2: Penn vs. Elkhart, Thursday, May 26, time TBA
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, Saturday, May 28, time TBA
Game 4: Northridge vs. Concord, Saturday, May 28, time TBA
Championship game: Monday, May 30, time TBA
CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 21 AT JIMTOWN HIGH SCHOOL (6 teams)
Wawasee is the defending sectional champion
Game 1: Wawasee vs. Tippecanoe Valley
Game 2: Lakeland vs. West Noble
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 4: NorthWood vs. Jimtown
Championship game: Monday, May 30, time TBA
CLASS 2A, SECTIONAL 35 AT WESTVIEW HIGH SCHOOL (6 teams)
Central Noble is the defending sectional champion
Game 1: Fairfield vs. Prairie Heights, Wednesday, May 25, 5:30 p.m.
Game 2: LaVille vs. Central Noble, Wednesday, May 25, after Game 1
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, Saturday, May 28, 11 a.m.
Game 4: Westview vs. Bremen, Saturday, May 28, after Game 3
Championship game: Monday, May 30, 1 p.m.
CLASS 1A, SECTIONAL 51 AT FREMONT HIGH SCHOOL (7 teams)
Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian is the defending sectional champion
Game 1: Fremont vs. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian
Game 2: Elkhart Christian Academy vs. Fort Wayne Canterbury
Game 3: Bethany Christian vs. Lakewood Park Christian
Game 4: Hamilton vs. Game 1 winner
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
Championship game: Monday, May 30, time TBA
