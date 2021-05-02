Noah Alford Goshen Northridge baseball 4 22 2021 (copy)

Goshen sophomore Noah Alford (1) slides into second base as Northridge senior Jamon Christner (8) goes to catch the ball in the fourth inning of Northridge’s 15-3 victory over Goshen on April 22 in Goshen.

 Austin Hough | The Goshen News

The IHSAA released the baseball sectional brackets Sunday night. Sectional games begin Thursday, May 27, with sectional championship games set for Monday, May 31. The two-game regional is Saturday, June 5. The one-game semistate is Saturday, June 12. The state championship games are set for Monday, June 21 and Tuesday, June 22 at Victory Field in Indianapolis.

Below is where the local teams will be playing in the sectional. Full brackets can be found online at ihsaa.org.

Note: All records listed are from games played through Sunday, May 2 that were on MaxPreps. Times and dates of games will be updated once they become official.

Class 4A, Sectional 4 at Northridge (6 teams)

Game 1: Goshen (9-6) vs. Penn (10-6)

Game 2: Elkhart (2-2*) vs. Concord (5-8-1)

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4: Northridge (13-3) vs. Warsaw (3-8)

Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

*record incomplete

Class 3A, Sectional 21 at Wawasee (6 teams)

Game 1: Jimtown (6-1) vs. Tippecanoe Valley (5-6)

Game 2: Lakeland (3-9) vs. Wawasee (7-6)

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4: NorthWood (9-3) vs. West Noble (0-11)

Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Class 2A, Sectional 35 at Westview (6 teams)

Game 1: LaVille (3-8) vs. Bremen (4-7)

Game 2: Central Noble (4-7) vs. Prairie Heights (5-5)

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4: Fairfield (3-9) vs. Westview (1-9)

Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Class 1A, Sectional 51 at Fremont (6 teams)

Game 1: Bethany Christian (7-1) vs. Fort Wayne Canterbury (1-5)

Game 2: Elkhart Christian Academy (2-6) vs. Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian (no record listed)

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4: Fremont (8-5) vs. Lakewood Park Christian (3-7)

Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Austin Hough can be reached at austin.hough@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2360. Follow him on Twitter at @AustinHoughTGN.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you