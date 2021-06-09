West Noble vs NorthWood Boys Sectionals 2 (copy)

NorthWood senior Jacob Raasch (2) threw a five-inning shutout against West Noble during the Class 3A sectional at Wawasee High School on May 29 in Syracuse. Raasch was one of five NorthWood players named to the 2021 All-NLC baseball team Tuesday.

 Jeff Douglas | The Goshen News

The Northern Lakes Conference released its all-conference baseball team for the 2021 season. NorthWood won the conference championship with an 11-3 NLC record, and led the way with five all-conference selections.

Below are the players who made each respective team.

NorthWood (5 players): Sergio Lira Ayala, Gage Gongwer, Isaiah Yoder, Jacob Raasch and Wriley Symons

Northridge (3): Gavin Collins, Carter Gilbert and Andrew Gerber

Wawasee (3): Kameron Salazar, Grant Brooks and Parker Young

Warsaw (3): Joey Springer, Alex Light and Drew McCleary

Goshen (3): Reece Fisher, Colin Turner and Thomas Castillo

Plymouth (2): Matt Dobuck and Ivan Winkle

Concord (2): Dalton Swinehart and Kaden Kaine

Mishawaka (1): Maddux Yohe

Honorable mentions: Logan Balasa and Kyle Sellers, NorthWood; Clint Walker and Cam Waters, Northridge; Aaron Greene and Sam Justice, Warsaw; Ty Brooks and Colt Dolsen, Wawasee; Noah Alford, Goshen; Cameron Shively, Plymouth; Zach Pedzinski, Concord; Milan Burris, Mishawaka

2021 NLC Baseball Coach of the Year: AJ Risedorph, NorthWood

