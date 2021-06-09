The Northern Lakes Conference released its all-conference baseball team for the 2021 season. NorthWood won the conference championship with an 11-3 NLC record, and led the way with five all-conference selections.
Below are the players who made each respective team.
NorthWood (5 players): Sergio Lira Ayala, Gage Gongwer, Isaiah Yoder, Jacob Raasch and Wriley Symons
Northridge (3): Gavin Collins, Carter Gilbert and Andrew Gerber
Wawasee (3): Kameron Salazar, Grant Brooks and Parker Young
Warsaw (3): Joey Springer, Alex Light and Drew McCleary
Goshen (3): Reece Fisher, Colin Turner and Thomas Castillo
Plymouth (2): Matt Dobuck and Ivan Winkle
Concord (2): Dalton Swinehart and Kaden Kaine
Mishawaka (1): Maddux Yohe
Honorable mentions: Logan Balasa and Kyle Sellers, NorthWood; Clint Walker and Cam Waters, Northridge; Aaron Greene and Sam Justice, Warsaw; Ty Brooks and Colt Dolsen, Wawasee; Noah Alford, Goshen; Cameron Shively, Plymouth; Zach Pedzinski, Concord; Milan Burris, Mishawaka
2021 NLC Baseball Coach of the Year: AJ Risedorph, NorthWood
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.