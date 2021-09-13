Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning, then windy with periods of thunderstorms later in the day. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 88F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.