LAGRANGE — There are many Ryan Yoder’s to come from LaGrange County. On Monday, another one was thrust into the prep sports scene again.
The newest Ryan Yoder was officially approved to be the new Lakeland Jr.-Sr. High School athletic director Monday at the monthly Lakeland Board of School Trustees meeting. He will be taking over for Kyle Grossman, who resigned in August after just 16 months in the position.
“I graduated from Westview, just like the others I guess,” joked Yoder, referring to his common name amongst his peers.
Yoder did indeed graduate from Westview in 2005. He then attended Bethel University in Mishawaka, graduating from there in 2009. Throughout his high school and collegiate experiences, Yoder was a member of the tennis team.
In 2010, Yoder returned to Westview to be the varsity and junior high boys tennis head coach. After a few years of coaching, Yoder was looking to get involved in the administrative side of education-based athletics. He wound up completing a masters degree in coaching and athletic administration through Concordia University (CA) in 2018, where he learned the intricacies of the job.
“I got some more experience that way, and that was definitely a big part of helping me figure out if I were able to ever get the job one day, just how I would want to do it and how I think things should be done,” Yoder said.
While earning his degree, Yoder worked at a hardware store in Bremen. He would get his first break into the athletic director world shortly after finishing school, getting a job at St. Anthony de Pauda Catholic School in South Bend. While there, Yoder was the AD for grades 5-8.
After nearly two years at St. Anthony, Yoder returned to LaGrange and began work at Precision Financial Group. He had been doing that job for the past two years.
“When the Lakeland position opened up, it just interested me,” Yoder said. “It seems like there’s a lot of good things going on at Lakeland right now. … They just have a good vision for where they want to get to, and there’s a lot of people working hard to improve the school, whether that’s athletics or academics. It’s a good atmosphere and a good culture, and I just enjoyed being around that. So, it just seemed like a good fit.”
After spending two years removed from athletics completely, Yoder knew he wanted to get back involved.
“This job is different than coaching, but I really enjoyed coaching and I missed that; I missed being around the kids and athletics,” Yoder said. “I like that high school setting; it’s a lot different than clubs sports and things like that. I like that high school setting because it’s a great education opportunity for the kids. I just kind of look at it as an extension of the classroom: you’re teaching more life skills.”
Yoder now steps into a role that has had some volatility the past five years. Roman Smith, who’s now the AD at NorthWood, was at Lakeland for only three years (2017-20). Smith’s replacement, Grossman, was hired in April 2020 before submitting his resignation to the school board last month.
While Smith and Grossman were only at Lakeland a short amount of time, Yoder is looking forward to building off what his predecessors did and sustaining it for a long time.
“I do think they put some good things in place,” Yoder said. “I think Roman did some good things from just talking to people around the school, and Kyle I know put his heart and soul into it, too. So, I think they’ve done some good things and there is a good foundation there. There’s a group of people — teachers, administrators — that really want to see Lakeland succeed, so I just think it’s a really good foundation to build off of.
“I look forward to that. I think just having some stability, I know that’s something (Lakeland school officials) are looking for. I think those previous ADs did some good things, but they are looking for some stability, and hopefully I can help provide that.”
