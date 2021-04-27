NAPPANEE — After four years working in athletics, Roman Smith was looking for his new permanent home.
He hopes to have that at NorthWood High School.
Smith, 29, was approved as the new Athletic Director at NorthWood by the Wa-Nee School Board Monday. He will replace Norm Sellers, who is retiring after 15 years in the position.
Given his young age, Smith hopes to make NorthWood his last stop in his athletics journey.
“If I can be there for the next 30 years, then great … I knew if I was going to leave (Warsaw), it was going to be for what I hope to be my last stop,” Smith said. “If a school was going to pursue me and pull me away from where I’m at now, it was going to be one of those where I’m going to commit my career to them. And, hopefully, I’m fortunate enough to and can have a long tenure at NorthWood.”
In a statement Monday, Wa-Nee superintendent Scot Croner said, "We are excited to welcome Mr. Roman Smith to NWHS and our Panther family. During our interview process, Mr. Smith demonstrated a high level of knowledge in athletic leadership and an ability to build strong relationships with students, athletes, staff, and our community. These traits were confirmed when we spoke with many past and current supervisors with whom Mr. Smith has worked.
"We are excited for our NorthWood High School student-athletes, our coaches and our programs. We are confident, under Mr. Smith's leadership, each program will uphold and build upon our 'Tradition of Excellence.'"
Smith will officially start on July 1. NorthWood is the first school to fill their open AD position, with Fairfield, Westview and Northridge also looking to replace their retiring ADs.
Smith has spent the past year as the assistant AD at Warsaw High School. Prior to that, he spent three years at the athletic director at Lakeland High School.
While with the Lakers, his sporting teams would see NorthWood in numerous sectional contests. The Panthers would win most of those games, which Smith made sure to mention to the interview committee talking to him for this new job.
“I do remember, at my time at Lakeland, I lost numerous sectional championships to NorthWood in a lot of sports,” Smith said. “They were the kryptonite; I even told that to the interview committee, that NorthWood was my kryptonite while at Lakeland. It’s good to be joining them now.”
Smith will be expanding his role within the Northern Lakes Conference as well, becoming the conference’s treasurer starting with the next school year.
“When I started looking at a position and an opportunity to cause me to leave Warsaw, the Northern Lakes Conference is absolutely phenomenal,” Smith said. “The leadership, as far as all the athletic directors across the board and me being new to it, they’ve really embraced me. … Now I get to be the head guy at NorthWood and have that position within the NLC as well to advance that further.”
With a strong foundation in place, Smith looks forward to elevating NorthWood athletics to an even higher level than it’s already at.
“I’m extremely excited to be a Panther; I really am, and I hope I get to be there for a long time,” Smith said. “I’m very excited to come alongside the coaches. Knowing a lot of them, having the rapport with them already is huge for me, kind of coming in new to the community. So, that’s going to go a long way. I’m excited to start serving them and getting to know everybody, listening and serving the community and student-athletes of NorthWood High School.”
