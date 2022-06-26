Along with the big news Thursday of the state tournament format being changed for both boys and girls basketball this upcoming season, the IHSAA approved the postseason sites for fall sports in the upcoming year as well.
Below is a breakdown of where teams from The Goshen News will be competing in each sport.
GIRLS GOLF
No changes were made that would affect our area teams.
Concord, Fairfield, Goshen, Lakeland, Northridge, West Noble and Westview will all compete in both the East Noble sectional and regional at Cobblestone GC and Noble Hawk GC, respectively.
Wawasee and NorthWood will still compete in the Warsaw sectional at Stonehenge GC and East Noble regional.
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Similarly to girls golf, all area boys and girls cross country teams will compete within the same sectional and regional settings.
Bethany Christian, Concord, Fairfield, Goshen, Northridge, NorthWood and Wawasee will compete in the Elkhart sectional at Ox Bow Park before heading back to Ox Bow for the Elkhart regional.
Lakeland, West Noble and Westview will compete in the West Noble sectional before competing at the West Noble regional.
BOYS TENNIS
Concord will host a sectional, with the Minutemen competing with Elkhart, Jimtown and Northridge.
Goshen will be hosting a sectional in 2022 as well, with Bethany Christian, Fairfield and NorthWood joining the RedHawks in competition.
Lakeland, West Noble and Westview will be a part of the East Noble sectional with the host Knights.
Wawasee will be at the Warsaw sectional with the Tigers, Columbia City, Tippecanoe Valley and Whitko.
Concord will also be hosting a regional with the Concord, Goshen and East Noble sectional winners, while the Warsaw sectional winner will head to a regional at Culver Academies.
BOYS SOCCER
In 3A, Concord, Goshen and Northridge will compete with Elkhart, Mishawaka, Plymouth and East Noble in Sectional 4 at Elkhart.
In 2A, Lakeland, West Noble, NorthWood and Wawasee will compete with Angola and Garrett in Sectional 20 at Angola.
And in 1A, Westview will be a part of Sectional 36 in Central Noble with Central Noble, Eastside, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, Hamilton, Lakewood Park Christian, Prairie Heights and South Adams.
Bethany Christian is in Sectional 35 at Elkhart Christian Academy with the Eagles, Lakeland Christian, LaVille and Trinity Greenlawn.
The respective regional championship games will be held at Penn, Mishawaka Marian and Westview. Regional semifinals will be held at locations determined after sectionals have been played.
GIRLS SOCCER
In 3A, Goshen will host Sectional 4 with Concord, Elkhart, Northridge and Plymouth.
In 2A, NorthWood will host Sectional 20 with Angola, East Noble, Lakeland, Wawasee and West Noble all competing.
Over in 1A, Westview will host Sectional 36 with Bethany Christian, Central Noble, Elkhart Christian and Lakeland Christian competing there.
The respective regional championship games will be held at Penn, Mishawaka Marian and Westview. Regional semifinals will be held at locations determined after sectionals have been played.
VOLLEYBALL
In 4A, Concord, Goshen and Northridge will play in Sectional 4 with host Penn, Elkhart and Warsaw.
In 3A, NorthWood will host Sectional 20 with Fairfield, Lakeland, Wawasee and West Noble.
In 2A, Westview will play at Prairie Heights in Sectional 35 with the Panthers, Central Noble, Churubusco, Eastside and Fremont.
In 1A, Bethany Christian will host Sectional 51 with Elkhart Christian, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, Fort Wayne Canterbury, Hamilton and Lakewood Park Christian.
The regional sites will be LaPorte, NorthWood, Rochester and Culver Community for each respective sectional 4A through 1A.