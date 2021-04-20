Take one look at Scott Pherson and you can’t help but notice the beard growing from his face. The hair reaches his chest, giving him a distinct look.
“That has become part of the persona,” Pherson said.
The beard began growing in 2017 when Pherson was an assistant football coach at Columbus East High School. The coaching staff had a tradition of not shaving during the playoffs, so he trimmed his beard down to near-clean shaven levels ahead of the postseason.
Well, the Olympians won the Class 5A state championship that year. Since East didn’t lose, Pherson didn’t shave the beard. He’s only trimmed it a few times since then.
“I know who I am,” Pherson said. “I’m not that big, jacked, loud strength coach. I’m a little bit more cerebral. The beard helps me identify with my crew and my strength coaches.”
That beard will be spotted a lot more around Elkhart County, as Pherson was approved as Concord High School’s new director of the Fitness and Performance Center on Monday. Pherson replaces Matt Murphy, who resigned from the position in January.
Pherson will officially begin his role at Concord in June. He said the connection he made with Minutemen football coach Craig Koehler at various strength training camps is what led him to consider applying for the job.
“What they’re doing at Concord and how they have it set up: they get it,” Pherson said. “What they’re doing and what I’m going to be doing is the future of strength and conditioning at the high school setting. It’s what a lot of other states are doing.”
Pherson is a graduate of Anderson High School. He went to Ball State, completing his studies there in 2010. He coached and taught at Northeast School Corporation in Farmersburg until 2017, when he took a position as head strength and conditioning coach at Columbus East.
Since then, Pherson has worked in a variety of roles at East. Along with strength training and football coach duties, Pherson is currently the head boys track and field coach for the Olympians. He has also received accolades for his weight training work, including the 2020 National High School Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association Indiana Coach of the Year award.
“It’s a very similar-sized school; similar size of population,” said Pherson, comparing Columbus East to Concord. “Both schools have diverse populations as well, so I’ve been around different kids and different activities in a larger school setting. … I really think East has prepared me for taking on this, what I’m going to call, a leadership role.”
Pherson, 36, and his wife, Lauren, have two daughters: Phoenix, 6, and Ember, 2. After having spent many weekends working as a football, basketball or track coach, Pherson hopes his new role will allow for him to have more family time.
“That really played into it,” said Pherson of having more time with his family. “I’m really excited to be part of everything and possibly have that family time that I will not get back, and I know that. I’m not going to get that time back with my girls, and I think that’s really important.”
According to a release from the school, Pherson will “co-teach weight training classes during the school day and work with coaches to coordinate strength and conditioning programs for all CHS athletic teams. He will also be in charge of scheduling, operations, and equipment maintenance in the Fitness and Performance Center.”
Pherson is looking forward to focusing just on strength training in his new role with Concord.
“You’re basically an assistant coach for all the other programs, and that was very appealing to me,” Pherson said. “… I think it’s a great position. I’m excited to head up north and prove what I can do once again. To have people backing me and to be able to work with everyone at Concord — I’m excited to see what we can accomplish together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.