Both NorthWood and Lakeland High Schools either recommended or approved new members to their respective athletic departments and coaching staffs this week. Here's a look at who's been hired.
Note: the following are all parts of press releases from the schools.
NORTHWOOD RECOMMENDS RISEDORPH FOR ASSISTANT AD
NorthWood High School and Director of Athletics, Roman Smith, announced the recommendation to hire AJ Risedorph as Assistant Athletic Director Monday, May 17, 2021. This will be pending school board approval on Monday, May 24, 2021.
Risedorph currently serves NorthWood High School, and just completed his tenth year teaching, and his ninth year at Wa-Nee Community Schools. As a classroom teacher, AJ instructed Government, US and World History, and developed a Community Service through Leadership course. He has also served in both coaching and club sponsorship capacities, serving as the co-sponsor for Student-Council. This past winter, AJ completed his ninth season as a Varsity Assistant Basketball Coach for Aaron Wolfe and the Panther Basketball program. He is currently in his fourth season as the Head Baseball Coach (54-19), a position that he will be able to maintain within his new role.
The search for the new position brought several strong candidates to the table, and the committee was able to bring the top candidates in for interviews.
“Our search centered on finding an individual who believes in the values and mission of Wa-Nee Community Schools, understands the changing landscape of interscholastic athletics, and possesses the skills necessary to sustain and grow NorthWood’s tradition of excellence – athletically and academically,” Smith said. "He clearly separated himself from the very diverse candidate pool for this position. We are excited for him to bring those experiences to the forefront as we advance our athletic department. AJ is a phenomenal leader and will be a tremendous mentor to our student-athletes, coaches, and staff.”
SHERCK NAMED LAKELAND GIRLS SOCCER COACH
Derrick Sherck, a 2006 Lakeland graduate, has been tabbed as the next Lakeland Girls Soccer Head Coach. Derrick played soccer all four years at Lakeland High School, before playing one season of collegiate soccer at the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne, IN. Sherck, an all-conference player in his time at Lakeland, helped lead the Lakers to conference regular season and tournament championships in 2004 & 2005.
Derrick currently serves on the Lakeland Board of School Trustees. Derrick and his wife Amanda, live in LaGrange with their three children Camdyn, Wyatt, and Gavin.
LAKELAND HIRES MILLER AS SECRETARY
The Lakeland Athletic Department is proud to announce Jennifer Miller as the newest member of the Lakeland Athletic Department. Jennifer will join the department as the full time athletic department secretary for the 2021-22 school year. A 2003 Lakeland graduate, Jennifer and her husband Mark live in LaGrange. We are excited to have Jennifer join us, and the value she will add to the department!
