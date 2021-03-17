NAPPANEE — NorthWood Athletic Director Norm Sellers is retiring at the end of the school year. Sellers posted a lengthy letter to the NorthWood community in announcing the news Wednesday afternoon.
“At the conclusion of this school year I will have completed [my] 30th year in education. I have done much soul-searching over the last several months and have come to the decision to retire as Athletic Director at NorthWood High School,” read part of Sellers’ statement. “The main reason for this decision is so that I can spend more time with Kim (his wife) and be there for my three sons when I am needed.”
Sellers estimated he spent more than 12,000 hours attending sporting events across his 38-year career, whether it be as a coach, referee or an AD. The wear-and-tear of the job was one of the reasons why he decided now was the right time to step down.
“The hours, travel, and energy this job requires is tough to describe,” Sellers said. “I feel it is time for a new voice from someone that can devote what it takes to continue our success.”
Sellers became the AD at NorthWood starting in the 2006-07 school year. He has been involved in coaching since he was a football assistant at South Central High School at the age of 19. He also made stops at Plymouth and Bremen as both a teacher and coach before moving into his current role at NorthWood.
The Panthers have found incredible success in multiple sports under Sellers. The girls basketball team won a Class 3A state championship in 2020, and the girls golf program has made the state finals on five different occasions since Sellers took over (2013, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2020). The football team made the Class 4A state championship game in 2016 as well.
Along with countless sectional titles, NorthWood has collected eight regional titles under Sellers: 2008 and 2016 football, 2007 boys basketball, 2010 volleyball, 2014 boys golf, 2017 baseball, 2020 girls basketball and 2020 boys soccer.
“I am proud of the coaching staff that we have assembled at NorthWood,” Sellers said. “The sustained success our coaches and athletes have enjoyed will be something that I will always cherish. I have prided myself in always considering our coaches families first. I will miss those relationships tremendously; I wish all of them the very best.”
Sellers said he remembers being asked by a school board member when he was hired about how he was going to make all sports as important as the “Friday night” sports, i.e., football and boys basketball. The success of the girls basketball, girls golf and boys soccer programs is proof those sports grew under Sellers’ watch.
“I believe that we have grown NorthWood Athletics into an all-around competitive and successful program across the board,” Sellers said. “We have provided all athletes the opportunity to compete in our conference as well as state championship levels. All the while still recognizing the importance of being successful on Friday night.”
Sellers will now spend more time with his wife, Kim, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. He gave credit to his athletic assistant, Rachelle Hill, for all her help during Kim’s treatments.
“One of my many [heroes] in this has been my secretary and friend, Rachele Hill,” Sellers said. “She has literally been the AD in my absence. Rachele’s professionalism with our coaches, athletes and community has been amazing. It was if I was never gone.”
Sellers ended his letter by thanking the Wa-Nee community for the support it shows the community.
“The support NorthWood receives from not only community members but local businesses is second to none,” Sellers said. “I am confident this will continue with the new leadership of NorthWood Athletics. NorthWood is a special place. My family is blessed to have experienced a lifetime of memories in high school athletics and for that I will be forever grateful.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.