The Northeast Corner Conference released its 2020-21 All-Academic team Tuesday morning. A total of 25 students from the 12 schools in the conference were selected based on their GPA and standardized test scores.

“On behalf of all NECC principals, faculty, and community members, congratulations and best wishes to all team members,” read part of the conference’s press release.

The following students were selected:

Angola: Hunter Brandon, Mary Katherine Smith and Ashleigh Steffel

Central Noble: Emma Knox

Churubusco: Caitlin Krider, Emily Li

Eastside: Lauren Brown

Fairfield: Hannah Diener, Jeno Leavitt and Mackayla Stutsman

Fremont: Lucas Lennen and Jaden Zuccolotto

Garrett: Keegan McComb and Grace Weller

Hamilton: Gabrielle Gallaway

Lakeland: Bailey Hartsough

Prairie Heights: Haylee Henderson, Isaach Watkins and Madelyn Wylie

West Noble: Lauren Baker, Kacee Click and Erin Shoemaker

Westview: Doug Calvillo, Alexis Miller and Joey Mullett

Austin Hough can be reached at austin.hough@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2360. Follow him on Twitter at @AustinHoughTGN.

