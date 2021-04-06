The Northeast Corner Conference released its 2020-21 All-Academic team Tuesday morning. A total of 25 students from the 12 schools in the conference were selected based on their GPA and standardized test scores.
“On behalf of all NECC principals, faculty, and community members, congratulations and best wishes to all team members,” read part of the conference’s press release.
The following students were selected:
Angola: Hunter Brandon, Mary Katherine Smith and Ashleigh Steffel
Central Noble: Emma Knox
Churubusco: Caitlin Krider, Emily Li
Eastside: Lauren Brown
Fairfield: Hannah Diener, Jeno Leavitt and Mackayla Stutsman
Fremont: Lucas Lennen and Jaden Zuccolotto
Garrett: Keegan McComb and Grace Weller
Hamilton: Gabrielle Gallaway
Lakeland: Bailey Hartsough
Prairie Heights: Haylee Henderson, Isaach Watkins and Madelyn Wylie
West Noble: Lauren Baker, Kacee Click and Erin Shoemaker
Westview: Doug Calvillo, Alexis Miller and Joey Mullett
