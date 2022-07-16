DUNLAP – Concord High School has been home to a large number of impressive athletes in its history. But every once in a while, there’s that one extra special individual that truly catches the attention and earns the respect of all of those around them.
Minutemen senior Armen Koltookian falls under this prestigious category.
A standout in both football and wrestling, Koltookian sports an adult frame – 6’0”, 210 pounds – at just 17 years old.
While the measurables alone are impressive, his imposing physique from his committed time in the weight room make Koltookian a rarity within a high school gym.
“He is a stud in every sense of the word,” Concord strength and conditioning coach Scott Pherson said. “He’s really blown up during this last year, but even before I got here, you could tell he put in the work. I can’t claim how he looks; that’s all him. He always attacks his workouts with the same tenacity and intensity every single day, and he’s always willing to help others at the same time. Probably one of the best things he does is he makes everyone around him better.”
The drive Koltookian showcases in a room littered with free weights, machines, benches and everything else of the sort was instilled in him at a young age.
Since he was 11 years old, Koltookian has been lifting weights. According to the senior, there’s always been something to motivate him into remaining a dedicated gym rat over the last six years.
“It all started with my brother, Zaven,” Koltookian said. “Just chasing his tail around when I was little is really where my love for the weight room started, and I’ve always found another reason to compete (in the weight room) since then. You feel like you achieve one goal, but there’s always something new to strive for.
"It’s especially easy to stay motivated when you look around the weight room and you see your teammates working. I know I have to do it for not only myself, but for the team as well. There’s always somebody else trying to chase you down, and there’s always a target on your back when you’re trying to be the best.”
Koltookian’s pursuit of trying to be that best version of himself has paid dividends in regards to his own personal goals in the gym. As of now, Koltookian's personal bests sit at 575 pounds in the deadlift, 480 in the squat and 315 on the bench press.
“Pound-for-pound, he is a very solid kid,” said Pherson of Koltookian. “And he’s just going to keep going up. He had some goals that he shared with me, and he hit all of them. And I didn’t do anything. I didn’t lift a single pound for him. So now we’ve come up with some new goals for him this year, and I guarantee you he’s going to hit those goals. He’s going to hit every number that he wants because he’s a driven person and that’s what he does.”
“I want to keep chasing numbers for my senior year,” Koltookian added. “I have big goals. I want to setup some big numbers and hopefully set some records here at the school that leaves a legacy behind.”
Koltookian could leave behind a legacy solely based off his time in the weight room, but he has plenty of unfinished business on both the gridiron and the wrestling mat as well over the next several months before his high school career comes to a close.
Last year, Koltookian anchored the middle of the defense on a team that went 9-2 and won the Northern Lakes Conference title. He led the team with 87 total tackles (12 for loss). He also had three and-a-half sacks and two fumble recoveries for the Minutemen.
Head coach Craig Koehler and his coaching staff lost 17 seniors to graduation, including multiple key starters across the board on offense.
Koltookian will return to lead the defense at middle linebacker during the upcoming season. However, with so many missing pieces on the other side of the ball, Koltookian will see extended playing time on both sides of the line of scrimmage in 2022.
“He won’t come off on defense,” said Koehler of Koltookian. “And on offense, he’s going to be like an H-back. Sometimes he’ll be in the backfield in multiple running back sets, and sometimes he’ll be in a wing position, where we’ll throw it to him out in the flat. He’ll also be involved with blocking in the run game. He’ll kind of be a Jack-of-all trades kind of guy offensively.”
“It’s a little different, but it gives me something different to work on,” added Koltookian when asked about his offensive game. “I’m definitely excited to score some touchdowns for one. It’s different. It’s a change, but I just need to study that side of the playbook and get into it out on the field.”
Not only is Koltookian one of the team’s most-gifted athletes, but he gains the respect of his teammates in many other ways as a profound leader in the locker room.
At practice, he’s the one you’ll see leading the team during warmups. He’s vocal, he’s encouraging toward his teammates, and he embraces that role wholeheartedly.
“I love being able to help people when I can,” Koltookian said. “I like to help bring them up and kind of set the tone for the team. I just love having the pressure on me. … You either embrace it or you don’t. So it’s either you bring your team with you, or the tower crumbles so to speak.”
Koehler knows what Koltookian’s capable of as a leader, too.
Last year, on a team littered with seniors above him, Koltookian still stood out as one of the clear-cut captains on the roster.
“To be honest, he was probably our leader on defense last year,” Koehler said. “He played middle linebacker, he had to make all the changes on the fly. So there’s no question he’s that guy again this year. You don’t have to tell him, it’s very apparent he’s that guy.”
Koltookian’s already busy enough splitting time between lifting and football, but wrestling – something he started during his freshman year – has made a big impact on Koltookian over the last few years as well.
The then-junior went 41-7 on the mat a season ago, winning sectional, regional and semistate championships along the way.
This summer, he has stayed involved after most recently competing at the AAU wrestling nationals down in Orlando, Florida, finishing the trip with a 9-1 record and achieving All-American status for his performance at the event.
Last season, Koltookian wrestled at 195 pounds, and this year, his aim will be right at 220.
“Between all my time between football and working in the weight room, when I get my chance, I’m on the mat in the open rooms around the area,” Koltookian said. “I’m always trying to practice my craft and get better. Despite there still being a lot to look forward to in football, I’m still trying to keep my eye out further toward wrestling season as well.”
With Koltookian showing strong success in both football and wrestling, the question now becomes which sport will he pursue at the next level.
“I’ve been conflicted between football and wrestling,” Koltookian said. “I couldn’t necessarily pick one that I love more than the other. There’s different aspects to each one that I love more than the other and vice versa.
“As of right now, I’m looking into football (for college). I’m hoping to go for football, but if the right opportunity arose, there wouldn’t be a second doubt in my mind about going for wrestling.”
Whatever the future holds for Koltookian, it’s undoubtedly going to be bright behind his unwavering desire to be the best.
“Every once in a blue moon, you get a guy that’s your best player that is the most gifted, the hardest worker and a 4.0 student,” Koehler said. “You probably only get two or three of those your whole career as a coach. He’s one of them.”