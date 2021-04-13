MIDDLEBURY — Before coming to Northridge High School, Dave Harms only knew two things about Middlebury: a player he recruited to play football for him, Jody Weldy, went to Northridge — and Essenhaus.
Now, Middlebury is like a second home to Harms. That’s what makes his decision to retire so difficult.
Harms, 64, will be stepping down as athletic director at Northridge at the end of the school year. The news became official at the Middlebury Community Schools Board of School Trustees meeting Tuesday afternoon. The Iowa native had been the AD at the school since the 2007-08 school year.
“I’ve enjoyed being here; it’s a very nice place to be,” Harms said. “Since my wife and I have been married, this is the longest I’ve lived anywhere. Right now, Middlebury’s kind of become home.”
JOURNEY TO NORTHRIDGE
Harms was born and raised in Iowa. He graduated from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa in 1980. After he finished his undergrad studies, Harms became involved in the coaching world, primarily college football. He coached for numerous smaller collegiate schools, such as Truman State in Missouri and Valparaiso University, before taking a job at now-Manchester University in 1995.
After eight seasons at Manchester, an opportunity to become an athletic director at neighboring North Manchester High School became available. Looking for a change of scenery, Harms applied for the job and was offered the role. He accepted, becoming the AD for the Squires in the middle of the 2003-04 school year.
Harms would spend three full years at North Manchester before the Northridge job became available. He initially had no interest in the job, but friends and acquaintances within the education community encouraged him to apply. Harms also knew then-Northridge principal Steve Lynn, which piqued his interest in the job even more.
After going through the hiring process, Harms was offered the job. He accepted, and began his career as Northridge AD in the fall of 2007.
SUCCESS ACROSS THE BOARD
In total, Northridge has won 89 team sectionals since the 2007-08 school year began. Of those, 12 have come in girls cross country, 11 in boys swimming and diving, 10 in girls swimming and diving and nine in boys cross country. Both swimming programs have consistently performed well at the state championships as well, with the boys having seven top-10 finishes since 2008 and the girls five. Both programs have also fielded multiple individual state champions.
While the swimming and cross country programs have sustained their winning traditions under Harms, others have discovered newfound success. Football (2014) and girls basketball (2017) made semi state appearances for the first time in their respective program histories, the boys golf team won its first-ever regional in 2008 and Conner Graber became the first individual state wrestling champion, winning the 182-pound state title in 2018.
A total of 26 regional trophies have been brought home to Middlebury in Harms’ tenure, making them one of the most successful all-around schools in the Northern Lakes Conference during this time.
“It’s very gratifying to see your teams and your coaches have success,” Harms said. “That’s what it’s all about. That’s why you get into what you do: to see the athletes have success, and also your coaches have success.”
Another big goal achieved more recently was the completion of the new athletic complex at Northridge. Brand new turf football, baseball and softball fields are currently enjoying its inaugural season, as well as a brand-new track that surrounds the football field.
“It’s something to be proud of,” said Harms of the new complex. “I am very, very grateful that it’s come to be. It’s hard to put into words. When you stand at the top of the press box at the football field, look around and see the whole facility, and you’re able to take it all in — you kind of go, ‘Oh, wow.’ This is something, as an athletic director, that you dream about.”
As for what he plans to do next, Harms said he and his wife, Linda, are planning on going on a vacation during the fall, something the couple has never done because of Harms’ work schedule.
“With my wife retiring, it was time for me to look at that, too,” Harms said. “I thought, ‘OK, I’ll go one more year,’ but at the same time, I’ve got enough time in — why not start celebrating that time together that we haven’t had for a really long time.”
Harms joked, though, that some old habits will be hard to break.
“There’s going to be a lot of things I’m going to miss,” Harms said. “I’m going to have to train my truck to not automatically pull out of the driveway and start heading to school.”
Postseason success at Northridge since Dave Harms took over as AD in 2007-08
Baseball: Two sectionals
Boys basketball: Three sectionals
Boys XC: Nine sectionals, four regionals (2007, ’08, ’12, ’13), four state appearances (8th in 2013)
Football: 2014 sectional and regional championships, Class 4A
Boys golf: four sectionals, one regional (2008), 4th place at state in 2008
Boys soccer: five sectionals, two regionals (2009, ’10)
Boys swimming: 11 sectionals, seven top-10 finishes at the state championships, including 3rd in 2012. Austin Flager: 100-yard backstroke state champion in 2012, 50-yard freestyle state champion in 2013; Spencer Lehman: 500-yard state champion in 2016, 200-yard individual medley state champion in 2017
Boys tennis: six sectionals, one regional (2008)
Boys track: one sectional, two regionals (2009, 2015), 3rd place at state in 2009
Wrestling: four sectionals, three regionals. Conner Graber: 182-pound state champion in 2018.
Girls basketball: two sectionals, one regional (2017, Class 4A)
Girls XC: 12 sectionals, six regionals (2007, ’08, ’10, ’12, ’15, ’19), one semistate (2008), 11 state appearances (7th in 2008)
Girls golf: three sectionals
Girls soccer: five sectionals
Softball: five sectionals, two regionals (2012, ’13)
Girls swimming: 10 sectionals, 2nd at state in 2018, 4th at state in 2020, 5th at state in 2016 and 2019, 6th at state in 2017. Brittney Walters: 500-yard freestyle champion in 2012 and 2013; Sara Troyer: diving state champion in 2018; 200-yard freestyle relay state champions in 2018; Elsa Fretz: 50-yard freestyle state champion in 2019.
Girls tennis: six sectionals, three regionals (2009, ’12, ’13)
