GOSHEN — Mark Hofer never envisioned spending 24 years as athletic director of his alma mater. In fact, working in an administrative role wasn’t a thought for Hofer until later in his life.

That’s where life took Hofer, though, and it led him to a successful tenure as athletic director at Fairfield Jr.-Sr. High School.

Now, the 58-year-old is deciding to step away.

Fairfield principal Jason Grasty announced in a press release Monday that Hofer will be retiring from his AD role at the end of this school year. Hofer has been in the role since 1997.

“HOF, as he is affectionately known to many, has been a tremendous employee,” read Grasty’s statement, in part. “He is gifted with a keen mind and a cooperative nature. He has always supported our athletes both out on the courts and fields as well as in the classroom. Mark has a heart for our students and the Fairfield community. Mark's retirement is our loss, but a well-deserved respite for him.”

Hofer said he had been thinking about retirement for the past couple of years. He hit the age of retirement for teachers in Indiana four years ago and knew that his time in this role wasn’t going to last much longer.

“This job, it consumes you … as the athletic director, I feel like you have to be on top of things and be present; show the kids that you care,” Hofer said. “That’s been one of the things I’ve prided myself on. I’ve put probably tens of thousands of miles on my car just going to events and being there, being their supporter and, if necessary, being there as an administrator.”

A factor that pushed Hofer toward retiring now was his battle with COVID-19 in October. Hofer had to be taken to the hospital due to complications from the virus, and doctors told him there was a chance he could have died if his wife, Joyce, hadn’t called 9-1-1.

Hofer was away from work from mid-October through the end of 2020. He returned to school in January, but on a limited basis at first. He said he still has some lingering health issues from the virus and still has to walk with a cane.

“If I’d rate it, I’d say 50% of it because, honestly, I feel like I have not been able to be at the level, physically, that I was before COVID,” said Hofer when asked how much his health scare affected his decision to retire. “And, that’s frustrating, to say the least. If I can’t do this 100%, I’m not fair to myself and I’m not fair to the school.”

Hofer was a standout student at Fairfield, excelling in both academics and athletics. He played football, wrestling and track at the school, earning second team all-state honors as an offensive tackle and reaching the semistate of the wrestling tournament in his senior year. He was named the 1980 athlete of the year at Fairfield and also graduated as valedictorian.

He went on to Valparaiso University for his undergrad and then Indiana Purdue-Fort Wayne for his masters. Following college, he started his teaching career at Taft Middle School in Crown Point. He quickly moved to Middlebury, though, and became a math teacher at Northridge High School for 12 years.

Along with teaching at Northridge, he coached multiple sports. He eventually became the head coach of the varsity wrestling and girls track teams, finding success in both. He coached the Raiders to their first-ever sectional championship in wrestling (1994) and first-ever regional championship in track that same year as well.

In 1995, Hofer added the assistant athletic director role to his list of responsibilities at Northridge. He spent two years in that role, learning under then-Northridge AD Ken Pletcher.

“Phenomenal mentor,” said Hofer of Pletcher. “He put me in situations that challenged me, but I was involved. He kept me involved in a lot of areas.”

In June 1997, the AD role at Fairfield opened up. Hofer had interviewed for the position three years prior, but admitted he didn’t feel prepared at that time for the job. After having been an assistant AD in the time since, though, he knew he was ready for the challenge. He applied for the job and was hired.

2:01 Mark Hofer talks about favorite memories from being Fairfield AD Retiring Fairfield AD Mark Hofer talks about his favorite memories from his time as athletic director at the school.

Fairfield has enjoyed tremendous success since he became AD. They added girls golf as a high school sport, sending two individuals to the state meet in that time. There have been numerous team accolades as well, including two state runner-up finishes in volleyball (2006, 2010) and a girls tennis semistate championship in 2011. Volleyball also won regionals in 2007, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2019 and 2020, while girls tennis also won regional titles in 2010 and 2015.

Other regional championships since Hofer took over include boys tennis (1999, 2001, 2010, 2016), softball (2013, 2016, 2018), boys basketball (2007), baseball (2010) and girls basketball (2018).

“There’s been so many kids and so many coaches involved, and I just feel blessed to have been a small part of it,” Hofer said. “You have to have good people, otherwise it doesn’t matter what I do.”

Hofer said he doesn’t have any set plans for the future. He has two kids within the Fairfield school district currently: Alex, a freshman, and Dominic, who’s in eighth grade. Hofer’s oldest son, Cordell, graduated in 2019. While he won’t be the AD anymore, he’ll still be spending plenty of time at Fairfield, watching his sons compete in various sports for the school.

“I want to (retire) while I still have some time to do other things in my life. What those are? I don’t know,” Hofer said. “I feel good about where things are at. I think it’s a good time for a transition. I want to be ‘dad’ for a while, too. Not that I haven’t been, but … on some of those Friday’s, I’m up here at 7:15 a.m. and I don’t get home until after 1 a.m. I just want to enjoy my life — not that I haven’t enjoyed it, but the number of hours start to wear on you.”