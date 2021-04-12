TOPEKA — When a teacher went on maternity leave at Westview Jr.-Sr. High School in 1975, Darlene Mathew was asked to fill her spot until she came back.
The teacher never came back. Mathew has been at the school ever since. Until now.
After 46 years at Westview, Mathew will be retiring at the end of this school year. She officially submitted her letter of resignation to the school board in March.
Mathew was a teacher and coach at the school before adding the title of girls sports athletic director in the 1980-81 school year. She then became the AD for all sports starting with the 1989-90 academic year. Mathew has been the AD ever since, giving her 40 total years in a leadership role at Westview.
“I’ve been thinking about (retirement) for a long time — I probably would’ve gone last year had it not been for COVID,” Mathew said. “To leave someone in here and do this with COVID would’ve been not a nice thing to do; I think it would’ve been tough.”
Mathew also cited wanting to see her grandson, current West Noble junior Brayden Bohde, compete in his senior year of athletics as a reason to retire now as well.
“It’s time,” Mathew said. “I’m old enough that I need to retire.”
PATH TO WESTVIEW
Mathew was part of the last graduating class of Syracuse High School in 1968. The school consolidated into Wawasee High School starting in 1968-69. She then went on to college, starting at Purdue University before finishing up at Manchester University. She then earned her master's degree at then-IPFW in Fort Wayne.
“When I started, you had to get a master's within so many years of the time you got your teaching license,” Mathew said.
After starting in 1975, Mathew quickly became involved in athletics. She became the head varsity volleyball and girls basketball coach, leading the girls basketball team to three-straight sectional titles from 1976-78. Those were the first three years the IHSAA sanctioned girls basketball in Indiana.
BECOMING THE ATHLETIC DIRECTOR
To go along with her coaching and teaching responsibilities, Mathew added the role of girls sports athletic director in 1980.
“Nobody really wanted it, and I was coaching all of those things, so I might as well set my own schedule,” Mathew said of becoming girls sports AD.
She would continued teaching and coaching for the rest of the decade. In 1989, she became the AD for all sports at Westview. Mathew would spend 1989-90 still teaching and coaching before focusing solely on her athletic director responsibilities starting in 1990-91.
“In the beginning, the schedules weren’t as heavy as they are now,” Mathew said. “The number of games — I know one season, I only had 14 basketball games and I wanted them to add more.”
EVOLUTION OF SPORTS
High school sports have evolved a lot during Mathew’s time at Westview, especially on the girls’ side. Sports weren’t regularly made available to women when Mathew was in high school, as Title IX was not introduced and passed into law until 1972. Now, Westview fields eight IHSAA-sanctioned girls sports teams.
Those programs have found success at Westview as well. The girls basketball team played for the Class 2A state championship in 2006. The girls tennis program has won 13 sectional titles, the girls soccer program nine and the girls track program two. Nicole Williams won the 1997 girls cross country individual state championship, and Skyler Carpenter won a total of eight individual state track championships from 2010-12 while wearing the red and gold of Westview High School.
“They’ve made great strides,” said Mathew about girls sports. “I think the state has been very good with making things equal. Sports that have been added, I feel, have been on the same page because if you look at them, they’re identical mirrors of each other. … It’s moving. There’s still some little things that I think could make it better, but that’s maybe how everything is.”
There has been a total of 88 sectional championships won at Westview since Mathew became the all-sports AD in the fall of 1989. Boys tennis has won the most with 15, with boys basketball second at 14. The boys basketball program has found the most success beyond the sectional level, winning six regionals, three semistates and back-to-back Class 2A state championships in 1999 and 2000.
“They have to be at the top,” Mathew said when asked where the basketball state championships rank in her memories in her time at Westview. “Class sports, for us, is a great thing because it’s allowed us to win those tournaments. We had teams that were very good, but we would get to regional — win the first game, but maybe struggle with the second game. They have done exceptionally well, and it has been very good for Westview.”
Through all of the accolades and success, Mathew hopes to be remembered as someone who treated every sport equally.
“I did not ever want to make one sport more important than the other,” Mathew said. “I wanted them to all be treated equally, boys and girls. Sure, there are times where some of them feel that you don’t, but I tried very hard to give them all equal treatment. … I think the fairness is right up there for what I hope to be remembered for.”
Postseason championships won at Westview since Darlene Mathew took over as full-time AD in 1989-90
Baseball: Four sectionals
Boys basketball: 14 sectionals, six regionals, three Class 2A semistates (1999, 2000, 14), two Class 2A state titles (‘99, ‘00)
Boys XC: Seven sectionals, two regionals, two semistates (1989, 2017), nine team state appearances (third place in 2017). Andrew Begley: 1994 individual state champion
Boys golf: Two sectionals
Boys soccer: 12 sectionals, four regionals
Boys tennis: 15 sectionals, three regionals, one semistate (2019)
Boys track: Three team sectionals, fifth in team standings at state in 1995. Begley: 3,200-meter run state champion in 1994 and 1995; Jason Kennedy: pole vault state champion in 1993.
Girls basketball: Seven sectionals, 2006 regional and semistate champions (Class 2A)
Girls XC: Nicole Williams: 1997 individual state champion
Girls soccer: Nine sectionals, three regionals
Girls tennis: 13 sectionals
Girls track: Two team sectionals, third in final team standings in 2011. Skyler Carpenter: three-time state champion in 300-meter hurdles (2010-12), two-time state champion in long jump and 100-meter high hurdles (2011 and 2012); Nicole Williams: 3,200-meter run state champion in 1997.
