Both Concord and Wawasee announced coaching hires recently, with the Minutemen hiring a new softball coach and the Warriors a new baseball coach. Below are the press releases from each school announcing the hires.
Concord hires veteran Bardo as softball coach
Brent Bardo has been named to the position of head softball coach at Concord High School. Bardo’s hiring was approved during by the Concord School Board on August 16, 2021. He becomes the seventh softball head coach in school history following Dave Singell, Peg Kelly, Scot Shearer, Robb Freeze, Dawn Austin, and Andrea Bucher. Bucher resigned in July after two seasons at the helm.
Bardo has coached high school softball for 23 years. He spent eight seasons (1998-2005) as an assistant coach at Northridge, six seasons (2008-2013) as an assistant coach at Jimtown under head coach Brent Kulp, and seven seasons (2014-2020) as varsity head coach at Elkhart Central. While at Elkhart Central, he had 17 players receive All Northern Indiana Conference recognition, 12 players receive ICGSA All State Academic recognition, and 12 players go on to play softball at the collegiate level. Additionally, participation numbers grew significantly under his leadership.
Bardo is employed as Sales Manager for Balint/Ryder Handling Equipment in Goshen.
“We are excited to have Brent join our staff,” said Dave Preheim, Concord High School Athletic Director. “Having coached high school softball for 23 years, including seven as a head coach, he brings a tremendous amount of experience. More importantly, all of his references spoke very highly of his ability to build positive relationships with his athletes and provide them with an outstanding experience in his program. We look forward to him continuing that with our student athletes!”
Wawasee tabs Salazar for baseball program
Joe Salazar has been named the next Head Baseball Coach at Wawasee High School.
Salazar, a 1994 Wawasee High School graduate participated in baseball, football, basketball and wrestling at Wawasee before attending Goshen College to major in business and play baseball. He has been a longtime fixture within many of the Wawasee community youth sports organizations.
He has most recently coached the Wawasee Middle School 8th grade football team and the Wawasee Elite youth travel baseball team.
Wawasee High School and the Wawasee Athletic department welcome Joe to the Wawasee Athletics coaching staff and look forward to him leading our student-athletes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.