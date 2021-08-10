GOSHEN — Bethany Christian has found a home for its boys and girls soccer teams this fall.
The Bruins will be playing home soccer contests at Goshen College while construction of a brand-new soccer field, among other things, is ongoing on the campus of Bethany Christian. The Bruins’ cross country teams will also run home meets at the college, with Bethany coach Benjamin Hurst working with GC coaches to set up a course for them to run once meets can officially begin this Saturday.
Another consequence of the construction is that the Bethany soccer teams will now play fewer home games this season due to scheduling conflicts with Goshen College. Instead of having an even balance of home and road games, both Bruins’ soccer teams will only play 5-6 games at home and the other 14-15 on the road.
“It’s going to be a challenge then trying to re-balance my schedule, but at least we’re able to play some home games at the college this year,” Bethany Christian athletic director Gary Chupp said. “It’s better than nothing.”
Construction on new outdoor sporting facilities at Bethany began in mid-May. Since then, the foundation for a new track has been laid, with plans of the full track construction being complete by November. New grass will then be put in afterwards.
Along with a new track, new bleachers are being put in for the soccer field, as well as a new press box for the baseball field. The softball field is getting a total overhaul as well, meaning it won’t be ready to use in the spring of 2022.
That means that for the 2021-22 school year, the Bethany boys tennis (fall), girls tennis (spring) and baseball (spring) teams will play games on campus, along with all other indoor sports. Both soccer teams, both cross country teams and softball will play their home games off-campus.
The Bethany athletic director actually said scheduling practices has been harder than the games.
“Practice for soccer is the more challenging part this year because, with the middle school, we’ve got a bunch of teams out there,” Chupp said. “We have a couple makeshift fields in the baseball outfield, and then obviously we still have access to our middle school field. But just piecing together that practice schedule, too, has been difficult for the guys.”
Chupp knows that the short-term headaches will be worth it once all of the construction is officially done.
“It’s exciting,” Chupp said. “I’m ready to move past this fall, right? Because it’s a logistical nightmare. But it’s going to be worth it in the long run. I think the facility is going to be beautiful. It’s been exciting, just step-by-step, watching the progress happen.”
FAIRFIELD UPDATE
Another area school set to begin construction on new outdoor sporting facilities is Fairfield. While nothing will change for this fall, there may be some extra dust flying around the parking lot.
Construction is still ongoing on the Jr.-Sr. building’s parking lot, which may disrupt some traffic flow. New Fairfield athletic director Mark Engle said in a text message to The Goshen News that school officials’ top priority right now is to finish work on the parking lot.
From there, construction for new tennis courts will take place. Moving the softball and baseball fields, adding a band practice space and the building of an outdoor amphitheater are also part of the new construction plans. A new fan entrance, concession stands and restroom facilities are also expected to be part of the upgrades.
