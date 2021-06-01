MIDDLEBURY — Ryan Bales was officially approved as the new athletic director at Northridge High School on Tuesday.
He replaces Dave Harms, who announced in April that he would be retiring at the end of the school year. Harms served in the role since 2007.
“We are excited to name Ryan Bales as our new Athletic Director,” said Northridge High School principal Dave Wood in a statement. “I have no doubt that he will continue us on our path of success and lead our coaches and team with character and integrity. We welcome him and his family to Northridge.”
BALES' BACKGROUND
Bales, 44, has been a familiar face around the Northern Lakes Conference the last decade, serving as the Plymouth High School boys basketball coach since 2012. During his time with the Pilgrims, Bales compiled a 130-104 record and a 2013 Class 4A sectional championship.
Prior to coaching at Plymouth, Bales had stints as boys basketball coach at Caston (2006) and his alma mater, North Judson-San Pierre (2007-11). During his five years with the Blue Jays, Bales won a Class 2A regional title in 2009 and a sectional in 2011.
“There’s a lot of people to thank — the family that’s with me is a big part of that,” Bales said. Bales has a wife, Kristin, and five sons: Nolan, Mason, Cameron, Grayson and Weston. “There’s been a lot of great conversation, and obviously Plymouth has been a great place for us to raise our family. But we look forward to new opportunities, and I think through the interview process, I was very impressed.”
Bales doesn’t have any prior work in athletic administration, but has always been interested in moving into a role like this.
“Many years ago, I had an interest (in athletic administration), and actually took some classes toward it,” Bales said. “But you just get into ‘coaching mode,’ which is something I’m very passionate about; the competing of it, and I’ve been around basketball. Coaching is really all that I’ve known, but the sense of this door opening here — we just wanted to go into it with an open mind. Obviously, Northridge athletics has been very successful.”
Although his background is in basketball coaching, Bales has no plans to take over as head coach of the boys basketball program at Northridge. In fact, the current Raider head coach — Scott Radeker — was an assistant with Bales when the two were at Noblesville in the early 2000s.
“Before gray hair for me and the bald head for him,” Bales joked.
Bales said Radeker was someone he talked to through the interview process for this new job.
“(Radeker) is an outstanding guy,” Bales said. “Getting to know him — we’ve always just stayed in touch, even through the interview process to hear some of the questions from the interview committee. To see the stability of coaches around here is something that’s, obviously, being done well here. They really keep people around.”
OUTLOOK AT NORTHRIDGE
Bales takes over a program that has been consistently at the top of the NLC in recent years. Being able to lead a program that has found tremendous success in the decade-plus under Harms.
“There’s no doubt that the school and the community have invested in athletics here,” Bales said. “The facilities are one thing, but I feel like the commitment to the coaches and the athletes — they take care of each other. That’s happening really well out here, and I’m just excited. There’s going to be a lot of learning along the way.
“One thing I thought through the process is the strong support staff. I’m going to be surrounded by people that have been around and that can help me along in the job. I’m here to work, and I’m excited about that opportunity.”
