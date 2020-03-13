The IHSAA announced the boys basketball tournament has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
"Due to the number of schools closing after today for an extended period of time, it has become apparent the IHSAA boys basketball tournament series cannot be completed as scheduled. Subsequently, the boys basketball tournament is postponed immediately," the IHSAA said in a statement, "Saturday’s girls gymnastics state finals at Worthen Arena in Muncie will continue as scheduled with no spectators in attendance. Competition will begin at 1 pm ET / 12 pm CT."
More on this story as it develops.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.