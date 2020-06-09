SOUTH BEND — A return plan is in place. Now, it’s about executing it.
That’s one of the many things Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly talked about Tuesday. The head coach’s players have started returning to campus to begin a 10-day quarantine period at the Morris Inn, a hotel on the campus. The tentative plan is to start phase one of summer activities on June 22.
“It’s going to be great to see them; we miss them,” Kelly said. “It’s been hard. You’re in it for the relationships, and to be Zoom talking to them for three months — there’s only so much you can do. You can get some work done, but you can’t get the kind of work you want to get done with your players with their development. It’ll be nice to see them, even though we can’t really work with them right now.”
Kelly said the team chose to stay at the Morris Inn because it was a place that held Notre Dame students when the pandemic first started becoming a serious issue in America.
“They have a lot of experience in dealing with students that were there during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kelly said. “They are well-versed in understanding the virus and all the CDC guidelines that go with it, in terms of distancing, sanitizing, personal distancing, all of those things.”
As of now, each player will be staying in their own room. Their meals will be “pick-up-and-go,” per Kelly, meaning they’ll be eating alone in their rooms for the time being. Kelly also said there are discussions about trying to set up rooms to where up to 20 players can eat together, maintaining social distancing while at the tables.
As for returning to workouts, Kelly said nobody will be allowed inside the football facilities unless they’ve been tested and the results are negative. If someone tests positive for coronavirus, they will have to go into quarantine.
This process will be repeated every two weeks, or at the beginning of each new phase. Phase one of the summer workout plan limits the groups to 10 people or less. Phase two increases that number to 50, while phase three opens up the whole team to work out and practice together.
While working out indoors, players, coaches and staff will be forced to wear masks. When practicing outside, masks will not be needed.
Once games start being played, players will be tested weekly. This is an NCAA rule to make sure everyone on the field does not have coronavirus. If anyone tests positive, they will not be able to play that week.
“I think we’re, obviously, in a situation where everybody is going to be testing weekly that plays in the NCAA. That is across the board,” Kelly said. “I don’t know what everybody else’s procedures are going to be, but we will begin with everybody negative going into the building, and then as we pass through each gate every two weeks, we’ll test again and move through those gates.”
Kelly has stressed to his athletes and staff that this return plan is voluntary. He said there haven’t been any concerns raised with the plan either, though.
“What we’re giving you is all of these protocols and procedures, but if you feel uncomfortable, you need to let us know,” said Kelly was his message to his players. “You’re not going to lose your scholarship; we’re not going to pull your scholarship if you don’t want to come back. These are very difficult times: call us, talk to us, tell us what your concerns are and maybe we can make the adaptions necessary to accommodate.”
Kelly knows that he has to be patient with his team once they come back to campus. The Irish only held one of their 14 scheduled spring practices before the coronavirus pandemic canceled the remainder of them.
“It’s going to take time through August because the summer access is two weeks of walkthroughs,” Kelly said. “So, you’re not going to be able to see much in the walkthroughs; that’s really going to be spring installation if you will. All the install that you didn’t get in in the spring is really going to take place during that period of time.”
Notre Dame is set to start its season on Sept. 5 or 6 against Navy. If the return plan goes the way they want it to, the first football practices the Irish will have will be Aug. 7. A more concrete return-to-action plan by the NCAA will be finalized Thursday, per Kelly.
