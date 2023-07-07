GOSHEN — Pickleball — that paddle-and-ball sport comparable to tennis — has become so popular that the eight courts at Model Elementary School, 412 S. Greene Road, have players every day of the week.
Doug Friesen, who lives a few blocks from Model and carries a 4.0 skill rating, maintains a list of 500 email addresses for the Goshen Pickleballers (goshenpickleball.org) — a group that’s been around for almost a decade — and helps organize the club’s events.
“On the one hand it’s very competitive, but it’s also a social game,” Friesen said. “It’s normally a very friendly kind of thing.”
Friesen says some tennis players turn up their nose at pickleball while others are hooked on the game.
Pickleball is played on a court that is 20 feet wide and 44 feet long separated by a net.
There is play for doubles or singles. In “skinny” singles, competitors only cover half the court.
A standard game is played to 11 points. Winning by two is typically required and only the serving side can score.
In doubles, both partners get a chance to serve. Between each serve the players reverse positions.
While it varies, Friesen said most games take 15 to 20 minutes to complete.
Pickleball paddles can range from $20 to $220. Friesen said half-price seconds are offered by manufacturers in Buchanan and Niles in Michigan in the $90-$100 range.
Balls are about $2 each if purchased 100 at a time.
Many major tournaments are double-elimination and best two-of-three.
Outdoor and indoor pickleball courts have sprung up all around Elkhart County and are frequently in-use.
Other open-to-the-public outdoor locations in the county are Congdon Park, 200 N. Division St., Bristol, and First Baptist Church, 53953 C.R. 17, Elkhart. Friesen says there is talk of outdoor courts coming to Nappanee.
Indoor pickleball is offered at Goshen Soccer Academy, 1400 Fairfield Ave., Goshen; Eastlake Athletic Club, 3400 Henke St., Elkhart; and Elkhart Health & Aquatics, 200 E. Jackson Blvd., Elkhart.
The Michiana Pickleball Club (michianapickleballclub.org) — of which Friesen is a board member — puts on three tournaments a year. Knollwood Country Club in Granger hosted a May event and South Bend’s Boehm Park had one in June.
The next tournament is the second weekend of August at South Bend Racquet Club, 4122 N. Hickory Road, Mishawaka.
In the Maple City, there are players in their 80s and those in their teens.
Friesen, who moved to Goshen in 2002 and retired as a computer programmer at Bayer Corp. in Elkhart in 2012, regularly plays on Thursdays with other retirees.
“I wear a FitBit,” Friesen said. “In 2 to 2 1/2 hours, I’ll get in 10,000 steps.”
At the beginning of each summer season, Friesen contacts people willing to serve as Goshen Pickleballers event organizers then publishes a schedule.
Weekday play tends to be in the mornings or evenings with afternoons being for the weekends (beginners on Saturdays and advanced players on Sundays).
The next “Dink and Dine” sessions are slated for 1 p.m. Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9. Players bring snacks and play pickleball.
In the past, the group has used tournament entry fees to supply pickleball equipment to junior high or middle schools in Elkhart County.
Friesen said Goshen Pickleballers will set up street courts at the next First Fridays Aug. 3 in downtown Goshen.
Courts at Model Elementary may reserved through Goshen Parks & Recreation Department website (goshenindiana.org).
Goshen Pickleballers often use a round robin system with players getting the chance to play with different partners.
Pickleball players are rated based on the skills they can perform such as forehand, backhand, serve/return, dink, third shot, volley and strategy.
“You typically try to play to a person’s backhand because it tends to be less effective than a forehand,” says Friesen. “With the two-bounce rule the serve bounces and return of serve bounces.
“The return of serve must go deep and keep the serving team from being able to approach the net. It’s a distinct advantage to be at the net as the receiving (side).”
Under one rating system (usapickleball.org), a 2.5 player would be a beginner and a 5.0 would be approaching a professional.
The sport does have pro tours. Two major events featuring players of varying skill levels are the U.S. Open — held in April in Naples, Fla. (usopenpickleballchampionship.com) and USA Pickleball Nationals (usapickleball.org/nationals) scheduled for Nov. 5-12 in Dallas.