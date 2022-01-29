GOSHEN — Jim Pickard was named the new Goshen High School athletic director Saturday morning, replacing Larry Kissinger.
Kissinger had been the AD since the 2001-02 school year. During his tenure, GHS won a boys soccer state championship in 2014, changed their nickname from Redskins to RedHawks and installed a new turf on the football field. Kissinger most recently helped with the hiring of new football coach Tom Wogomon at the school, which was approved at this past Monday’s school board meeting.
When reached by telephone by The Goshen News, Kissinger offered no comment as to why he was let go.
“Mr. Kissinger wants to thank all the student-athletes for all their hard work,” Kissinger said. “It’s been my pleasure. We have the greatest coaching staff that cares about kids and truly understands education-based athletics. I wish them the best of luck.”
Kissinger was not mentioned by Goshen Community Schools announcing the hiring of Pickard. After we posted our story to social media saying he had not resigned or retired, though, Goshen Schools issued the following comment to us on social media.
"Larry has retired and he has served Goshen High School and the Goshen community well for over 20 years," the official Goshen Schools Twitter account said in a reply to our story.
Pickard has been employed at Goshen High School since 1993, most recently serving as an assistant principal. He had been overseeing the athletic department the past couple of weeks before officially becoming the athletic director Saturday.
Along with his assistant principal role, Pickard is the head wrestling coach at the school. He’s won 495 dual matches during his time as coach. Pickard was leading the RedHawks’ team at the Elkhart sectional at the time the news broke Saturday morning, so he wasn’t immediately available for comment.
